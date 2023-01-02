Arnold Schwarzenegger’s First TV Show Could Save His Action Career

Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t appeared in a movie in several years, but his upcoming Netflix action series Utap could transform his career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in his first TV series with Netflix Utap, which can save your acting career. After becoming Governor of California in 2003, Schwarzenegger obviously had little time for acting. Among his fans, there was a lot of excitement for his return with the 2013 action thriller. The last Stand, but his comeback quickly ran out of steam. Projects seemingly tailor-made for the screen legend, such as sabotage bombed, while his team with former rival Sylvester Stallone in Escape plan it was only a modest success. Even its return as the T-800 in both Terminator Genisys and dark fate – where her role should have been a surprise – was disappointing.

Arnie hasn’t helm a movie since the last sequel in 2019, but his next big project will be Utap, a Netflix exclusive action comedy series. While the star had guest appearances on shows like The Streets of San Francisco at the beginning of his career, Utap will mark his first time starring in a live-action series. The premise of Utap is that a veteran CIA agent (Schwarzenegger) comes to learn about his daughter (played by Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro) is Furthermore an undercover CIA agent. They realized that their entire relationship is a lie and they need to get to know each other as they work together. While Arnie hasn’t had a big hit in many years, Utap it may be the project that changes that. He will combine his talent for comedy and action and, in addition to attracting his fans, he will be able to introduce new viewers to Arnold’s action films.

Utap could reinvent Schwarzenegger’s career

During Arnie’s movie star heyday, actors of his stature simply didn’t make television – ever. During the 90s, he made a lot of money from expensive blockbusters like total recall or Last Action Hero, and the separation between film and TV actors was pronounced. That slowly started to evolve years later, when actors like George Clooney jumped from emergency for movies like ocean’s elevenand now stars like Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts or Nicole Kidman also often star in miniseries.

With movies like The last Stand, Schwarzenegger found himself in a strange place. He was once one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but the box office hits that defined his career were no longer in vogue. Even quoting some of his famous lines during guest appearances in The Expendables the movies resulted in groans rather than laughs as they felt like an embarrassing parody. Utap has the potential to show audiences a different side of his personality, where he develops a character over the course of eight episodes. It will undoubtedly feature returns of his most famous roles, but if it can move away from parody and introduce audiences to a different type of Schwarzenegger character, it could give him a career-ending comeback.

Utap Sure looks like a remake of True Lies

Utap doesn’t have direct ties to Arnie’s previous films, but the setting makes it feel like one. true lies redo. Much like James Cameron’s 1994 blockbuster, he plays a spy who has had to hide his identity from his family – until his two worlds suddenly collide. it is doubtful one True Lies 2 it will never happen but Utap is leaning towards the same premise. Reinforcing this connection is the fact that true lies co-star Tom Arnold will guest star on Utap also. Ultimately, the show’s success will hinge on Arnie’s chemistry with on-screen daughter Monica Barbaro, but it will hopefully be a new chapter in the star’s action career.