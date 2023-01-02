Article | ‘Colette’ Is One Of The Best Keira Knightley Movies You Probably Don’t Know About

Keira Knightley is known for her numerous roles in period dramas and adventures. Just by hearing her name, we managed to associate her with one of the most profitable franchises in contemporary cinema, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’in addition to remembering his applaudable performances in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and ‘Anna Karenina’. In addition to her seductive versatility, the actress is endowed with an instant charisma on stage, which is one of the main reasons for making her the darling of a large part of the public. And after making an appearance in ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’adaptation in live action gives disney massacred by critics, she returned to her artistic level with the biopic ‘Colette’based on the life of one of the most controversial French writers of the early 20th century.

The film revolves around the title character, a young peasant woman whose family is not endowed with great material wealth. Even though she is protected by Nanny Sido (Fiona Shaw), who believes that she should marry for love and with someone of respect, she knows that she must find someone who will raise her social level, but ends up getting involved with the critic and writer Willy (Dominic West), one of the most eligible bachelors in all of Paris. The unwanted union makes him lose his inheritance and Gabrielle (Knightley), her given name, is frowned upon in the places she starts to attend – parties, charity events and operas –, being considered an opportunist. Also, things aren’t going very well financially, as Willy hasn’t had a well-selling publication for some time and Gabrielle can only help him with letter transcription.

It turns out that the author is not actually responsible for creating his narratives, hiring ghostwriters who will be able to finish his raw ideas in record time. Eventually, he discovers that he can use his now-wife’s incredible imaginative skills to increase income and regain his reputation in the myriad social circles he is a part of. And so, Gabrielle creates countless adventures involving the character Claudine, who is actually an extension of herself and her childhood memories. Even though I know that her name will not be published – after all, women in the literary market were not well seen in Europe of belle époque -, she adopts the pseudonym Colette, wishing to be called by all her friends and even by her husband.

The family drama is actually much more complex than it appears. Despite the fragile and well-known premise, the director Wash Westmoreland is able to create a solid and safe environment for the development of each of the characters – and yes, there are several of them. However, contrary to what we might think, the excessive saturation gives way to well-made choices of presence and protagonism, always converging the multiple subplots for the main couple. Of course, in addition to a deft hand in the lead, Westmoreland is aided by a competent script overseen by Richard Glatzerwith which he collaborates again three years after the tour-de-force ‘Forever Alice’.

The duo, as already proved in the feature film starring Julianne Moore, is capable of extracting the best from its cast through highly structured dialogues and a skillful technical composition. Colette’s story goes through ups and downs, culminating in a challenging self-acceptance of the standards of the time, including her sexual orientation. After the unexpected success of her books, she realizes that her husband no longer loves her, but has fallen in love with Claudine and all the benefits she has brought to her life. Despite remaining married, thus avoiding any destructive scandals, Colette and Willy move away and begin to live their most intimate desires in secret: the protagonist, at a given moment, falls in love with the noble Mathilde “Missy” de Morny (Denise Gough), a name seen with depreciation for the masculine way of dressing and for representing one of the first figures to openly talk about transsexuality (whose theme would only gain a name decades later).

The paradoxical atmosphere of the heroine’s life is predisposed by contemporary themes, such as the aforementioned, feminism and the denial of traditionalist and bureaucratic social values. Such cathartic elements gain a profound reflection in the photograph, which begins with a more diffuse and dreamlike perspective, transitioning to the penury of a darker and more sober composition, so realistic that it becomes distressing, while it pursues Colette in her coming-of-age. Despite finally finding herself as an artist, she still feels that something is missing, and proof of this existential hole comes when Willy, thinking only of himself, sells the copyright to Claudine’s book series at a bargain price. It’s at that moment that she realizes that her ex-husband wouldn’t think twice about leaving her for something material – and then, leaving without looking back from the apartment, she finally finds who she really is.

The film is not completely devoid of slips. Finding an exciting narrative-aesthetic perfection with the arrival of the second part, the first act moves in a rhythmic fragility that is difficult even to analyze. At times, Westmoreland’s camera remains in a single frame, when in fact the tone of the sequence required movement to maintain its fluidity. However, although he makes a mistake in the opening minutes, the director soon decides which path he decides to follow and orchestrates a beautiful period journey.

‘Colette’ shows once again that the biopics have not gone out of fashion. There’s a lot to be explored, and if the genre remains at such an engaging level as this one, it may never fall into the ruins of preciosity or presumption. And of course: Knightley steals every scene in yet another memorable and enjoyable performance.

