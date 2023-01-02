At least 63 Russian soldiers die in attack in eastern Ukraine – News

At least 63 Russian servicemen were killed in an attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Makiivka, in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday (2), without specifying the date on which it occurred.

According to Russian Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, “four incendiary missiles” hit a Russian army temporary mobilization center in Makiivka, a Russian-occupied location in the eastern region of Donetsk.





The Russian army – which rarely discloses its casualties – has never reported so many deaths among its troops in a single attack.

The Russian ministry said it was an attack using HIMARS rocket launchers, a type of weapon delivered by the United States to Ukraine, and said its forces shot down two of the six missiles.

“All assistance and support is being given to the families and loved ones of the dead servicemen,” added the spokesperson.





On Sunday, Russian and Ukrainian media reported an attack in Makiivka that took place on Saturday night during the New Year.

The attack took place due to “the use of mobile phones by military personnel”, which allowed the Ukrainian army to track them by geolocation, said an anonymous source from the separatist authorities in Donetsk.

Without taking responsibility for the attack, the Ukrainian military announced that the toll of Russian soldiers killed in Makiivka was much higher.



