Atlético doesn’t even want to know and sends 4 players away

Atlético is keeping an eye on names to have in its squad for 2023 and with that, the alvinegro will have to open up value on the sheet and has a list of 4 players that are not in the alvinegro’s plans for next season. See the list of players that Galo will send away:

Michael Fracaro: The archer reached the base categories of the Galo in 2014, after passing through São Paulo, but he never managed to establish himself among the professionals. Michael played 27 games and conceded 29 goals for Atlético. In 2020, he started the season as a starter and was on the field in the eliminations in the Copa Sudamericana, against Unión from Argentina, and in the Copa do Brasil, for Afogados da Ingazeira-PE.

Lucas Hernandez: The side cost R$ 12 million and little was used in alvinegro. There were only seven games between 2019 and 2020, with lackluster performances and far from the expectations of the fans. Without space, Lucas was loaned to Cuiabá in 2019 and 2020 and to Sport in 2022.

Jean: He arrived at Galo in 2019, already to play in the under-20. After winning the Brasileirão in the category, in 2020, the young man was raised to the status of fourth goalkeeper in the 2021 squad. After spending 2022 at CSA-AL, he leaves Atlético without having played a professional match with Manto.

Gustavo Blanco: The defensive midfielder came halfway through the 2017 season. That year, he played eight games for Galo and left good impressions. In 2018 he played at a high level in the black and white jersey. Atlético came to lead the Brazilian Championship for a certain period.

In February 2019, during training in Cidade do Galo, the midfielder suffered a serious injury to his left knee again – the same as seven months earlier. Since then he has not been able to regain his good football.