Attack on prison in Mexico leaves 14 dead and 24 prisoners escaped – News

The Public Ministry of the State of Chihuahua reported this Sunday (1st) that an armed attack by suspected criminals against a prison in Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico, left 14 dead, including ten guards, and 24 escaped prisoners.

“The deaths of 14 people have been recorded, including ten security and prison guard officers and four people deprived of their liberty. In addition, there are 13 wounded and at least 24 fugitives,” the Chihuahua MP said in a statement.

The invasion took place at dawn, when armed men arrived at the penitentiary aboard armored vehicles and opened fire on the guards, at a time when family members were waiting to enter the enclosure for New Year’s visits.

According to initial investigations, the purpose of the attack was to facilitate the escape of a group of detainees.





After the incident, the state police — with the help of the military — made four arrests, added the MP, without specifying whether they were fugitive prisoners or people who participated in the attack.

According to the local press, some detainees rebelled inside the prison, setting fire to various objects and clashing with the jailers.

According to these versions, the shooting outside the prison provoked scenes of panic among local residents, while the city hall asked the population not to approach the area where the penitentiary is located.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the security forces were able to control the situation at the penitentiary about five hours after the attack began.





In the prison of Ciudad Juárez, a crucial city for drug trafficking to the United States, members of the armed branches of the Sinaloa and Juárez cartels, who have been disputing control of drug trafficking in the region for more than 15 years, are being held.

This prison has been the scene of several disputes between rival groups and rebellions, including one that left 20 dead in March 2009 — one of the most violent.

According to a February 2022 report by the State Human Rights Commission, more than 3,700 people are held in the Ciudad Juárez prison, which has a capacity for 3,135 detainees.



