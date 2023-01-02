Baggage handler dies after being sucked into the engine of an Embraer E175 jet

Aircraft similar to the one in the accident





A baggage handler working for a US regional airline has died after being sucked into the engine of an Embraer E175 jet at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on New Year’s Eve. The information was given by the airport administration itself on its social networks.

In the short statement, the airport confirmed that a ground crew employee was “involved in a fatality” is that “his thoughts were with the family of the one who perished”. Despite not giving details in the tweet, the American press found that the employee was pulled by the force of the engine.

The aircraft, manufactured by Embraer, is believed to be operated by Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines that flies under the American Eagle brand. The worker, in turn, was identified as a contractor for Piedmont Air, another subsidiary of American.

The four-year-old aircraft involved in the incident was due to operate flight AA-3408 from Montgomery to Dallas at 3:46 pm on December 31. The flight has since been canceled. The accident is being investigated by the competent US authorities.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023



