Bale’s family was attacked during the Qatar Cup

Gareth Bale and his wife Emma Rhys-Jones were pretty scared after the break-in at her aunt’s house. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Wales star Gareth Bale and his wife Emma Rhys-Jones were left in shock after their aunt’s home was broken into by armed burglars during the World Cup.

Bale was in Qatar playing for Wales in the tournament when the attack took place in late November. Emma’s aunt and her family were ‘shaken’ after four masked men broke into her North Wales home armed with shotguns.

Read too:

According to The Sun, the masked robbers entered the property in search of gold, with one of them demanding: “Where is the gold? We want the gold.” After being informed that there was nothing in the house, the gang fled the property empty-handed.

A police spokesman confirmed that “a 28-year-old man from the Barnsley area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary”. He has since been released on bail as police continue to hunt down the rest of the people involved in the operation.

After the incident, Emma’s aunt temporarily left the property. A family source explained: “Gareth and Emma are shocked and really concerned that a gun was used to make threats. We don’t know why Emma’s aunt was targeted. They appeared to be asking for a load of gold. That left the aunt of Emma and her terrified family”.

Bale, currently playing in the US for MLS side Los Angeles FC, featured in all three of Wales’ World Cup matches as the Dragons ended an agonizing 64-year absence from the global stage.

But unfortunately, Bale was unable to prevent Rob Page’s team from dropping out of the tournament prematurely. After managing a late equalizer against the United States in their debut thanks to a Bale penalty, Wales were knocked out after suffering back-to-back defeats against England and Iran.