Band announces games to be broadcast at Cariocão 2023

The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj) dismembered this Monday (2) the first eight rounds of the Guanabara Cup, the first round of the 2023 Carioca Championship, indicating the games broadcast by Band, for the whole country, with two duels per round.

According to the table, the times chosen by the São Paulo channel were almost always on Sundays at 6:00 pm and on weekdays at 9:10 pm, but there are exceptions, such as the premiere and other duels scheduled for Saturdays.

It is worth remembering that Band’s agreement does not include Botafogo and Vasco games as hosts. See below the list with the first transmissions (Brasília times).

12/1, Thu, 21:30, Flamengo x Audax Rio

1/14, Sat, 4pm, Resende vs Fluminense

15/1, Sun, 18h00, Flamengo x Portuguesa

1/17, Tue, 9:10 pm, Fluminense vs Nova Iguaçu

19/1, Thu, 21:10, Audax Rio x Vasco

1/21, Sat, 4pm, Flamengo vs Nova Iguaçu

22/1, Sun, 18h00, Madureira x Fluminense

1/24, Tue, 9:10 pm, Bangu v Flamengo

1/25, Wed, 9:10 pm, Fluminense vs Boavista

1/29, Sun, 18h00, Fluminense x Botafogo

1/2, Wed, 21:10, Flamengo x Boavista

2/2, Thurs, 21:10, Volta Redonda x Fluminense

5/2, Sun, 18h00, Fluminense x Audax Rio

2/7, Tue, 9:10 pm, Nova Iguaçu vs Vasco

2/12, Sun, 6 pm, Fluminense vs Vasco

15/2, Wed, 21:10, Volta Redonda x Flamengo

2/18, Sat, 4pm, Resende vs Flamengo