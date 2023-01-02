Barack Obama picks his favorite films of 2022; see where to watch them

The Washington Post – Former US President Barack Obama, who has gained a reputation as a cultural critic with a broad appreciation of film, literature and music, released his annual list of favorite films on Dec. 23. But how many have you seen – or heard of? Ranging from blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick) to foreign films covering reproductive rights issues (The event), Obama’s tastes are varied. Here’s your list, with some critical ratings and information on how to watch them.

This semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale loosely depicts the director’s formative years. Steven Spielberg, when he fell in love with storytelling. Ann Hornaday, film critic for washington postagreed, giving it 3 stars in his review, writing: “Early on, Spielberg is telling us, that he understood the power of cinema to entertain, immerse, inform and transport, and as a way to create a usable past. The Fabelmans does it all, with an expansive spirit and that quintessential Spielberg combination of honesty and feeling.” (Opening February 9th in theaters)

A South Korean romantic thriller, it follows a detective investigating the death of a man while struggling with emerging feelings for the widow involved in the case. Critic Michael O’Sullivan gave the film two stars and a less glowing recommendation than the former president. “decision to leave it is also unnecessarily convoluted and at times almost impossible to follow, its narrative inscrutability often appearing less as a result of non-linear storytelling than simply as a cinematic affectation,” wrote O’Sullivan. (Premiere Thursday, 5, at the cinema)

Set in the 1800s, the film follows a group of female warriors protecting their African kingdom. But as a new foreign threat emerges, the next generation must step forward to continue their way of life. Hornaday, who gave the film 3 and a half stars, praises the performance of Viola Davis: “The Woman King fable may be, but her power is real: her name is Viola Davis, and she is nothing short of magnificent,” she wrote. (Available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play)

A young woman reflects on the vacation she spent with her father 20 years earlier when she was 11 years old – coming to terms with the father she knew in her youth and the man she didn’t really understand. This melancholy childhood memory earned three stars from O’Sullivan, who wrote of the film: “The seemingly happiest moments of childhood, (Principal Charlotte) Wells seems to argue, can take on dark tones when viewed in the rearview mirror.” (Out in theaters)

A college graduate (Aubrey Plaza) with overwhelming debts and no career prospects becomes immersed in a scam where she acts as a fictitious buyer and buys increasingly luxurious products with stolen credit cards. O’Sullivan gave the film three stars, but credited Plaza with most of what she liked. “A kind of gravitational pull emanates from Aubrey Plaza as the title character in a reasonably entertaining crime thriller where, in place of a moral center, Plaza delivers a performance that is amusingly biting,” wrote O’Sullivan. (Available on Apple TV, Google Play Times and TV, YouTube)

This French fantasy drama centers on an 8-year-old girl named Nelly, who has lost her grandmother and is cleaning her house. After the abrupt departure of Nelly’s mother, she meets a girl her own age in the woods. O’Sullivan gave a strong four-star review: “little mommy it is what every film should be: powerfully, even captivatingly, original; grounded in emotional truth; hyper specific; profoundly universal; weird; mesmerizing; and not a minute longer than necessary.” (Available on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies & TV)

7. The Last Slave Ship

One of the films Obama has promoted is a documentary by the production company he runs with his wife, Michelle. This film follows the descendants of the survivors of the last known slave ship to reach the United States as they try to take control of their legacy and find connection to their ancestors. (Available on Netflix)

A French drama set in 1963, inspired by a book by Annie Ernauxaward Nobel Prize in Literature 2022. Follows a brilliant student who takes matters into her own hands when an unplanned pregnancy threatens her academic dreams. (Available on HBO Max)

9. Till – The Quest for Justice

Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), who relentlessly sought justice after her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, was brutally lynched in 1955. O’Sullivan gave it four stars, writing that the film “is many things : a portrait of Emmett Till, vibrant with the promise of life; the riveting retelling of a true crime tale; a drama about a dubious court conviction; and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the strategy of early entrants to the civil rights movement. ” (Available on Prime Video)

10. Everything and Everywhere at the Same Time

An aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) is on a multiversal course to save the world and better connect with the people she loves. O’Sullivan gave the film 2½ stars, writing, “It’s hard to know what to make of it. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time. It’s a tour de force – but of what? It’s tiring. It is funny. It’s confuse. It’s very long and feels like it has multiple endings.” (Available on Prime Video, Apple TV)

the sequence of Top Gun, 1986, dominated the box office and received critical acclaim. Maverick (tom cruise) is back and training a group of graduates for a task in which he must confront his past ghosts. Hornaday placed it in his top 10 films of the year and wrote in his 3 and a half star review, “This is how movies once were, at one time. And this is how they can be again.” (Available on Paramount+)

This Spanish workplace comedy starring Javier Bardem, focuses on the owner of an industrial scale manufacturing business trying to solve any problems his employees have, while waiting to hear if his company will receive an award. Critic Pat Padua gave the film two stars, writing, “Despite some quality craftsmanship, The Good Boss, in the end, it’s not worth it. Capitalism should be more fun than that.” (Available on Star+)

A Japanese romantic drama in which three women deal with relationship issues: a young woman’s friend falls in love with her ex; a student asks his partner to arrest his teacher; and two old friends reunite after decades apart. (Out in theaters)

In this Iranian film, a man arrested over a debt uses a two-day leave of absence to try to convince his creditor to drop part of his claim. In the three-star review, O’Sullivan wrote, “The film is set in Iran, but is really set in the dawn of day that separates truth from lies. It’s a squeeze (Director Asghar) Farhadi seems to say, and the one whose pinch this everyday tragedy makes us feel, acutely.” (Available on Apple TV, Telecine Cult)

Another Iranian film, this one about a middle-aged couple and their two children who drive through the countryside to bond, fight and grapple with the future. (Available on Paramount+)

The famous (and fictional) conductor Lydia Tár (Kate Blanchett) begins to spiral as he embarks on recording a symphony that will elevate his career. Another film on Hornaday’s top 10 list, the critic gave the film four stars and wrote, “To watch Cate Blanchett bring an indelible character to life on screen is to witness a fascinating feat of artistic doubling, in which Blanchett brings her angular physicality and a quick and cutting intelligence to deal with a woman who is forming in real time.” (January 26 in theaters)

17. Life After Yang

Yang, a girl’s beloved android companion, malfunctions and her father (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to fix him before realizing he must focus on repairing the neglected relationships with his wife and daughter. Giving the film two stars, Hornaday wrote, “As Life After Yang delves into the memories he has collected – and that makes it a collector’s item in its own right – the result is heartbreaking, but the film still feels like it’s unfolding high above in paradise and, frankly, it’s pretty dull. (Available Paramount+)