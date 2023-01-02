Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario marries producer Andrew Form – Vogue

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: (LR) Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Limited Series "The White Lotus" at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter (Photo: Getty Images)

Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddariose get married in New Orleans (Photo by Kevin Winter (Photo: Getty Images)

Here come the bride and groom! Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are married. The bride stunned in a Danielle Frankel gown at the couple’s wedding in New Orleans on Thursday (30.06).

While the actress initially intended to marry the producer in Italy, they turned to Louisiana when. “My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans,” Daddario said in an interview with US Vogue.

“I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans, I thought about Allie and Jake, and we moved to New Orleans. It is a city full of music and life.”

Form was previously married to Jordana Brewster from 2007 to 2021, and the former couple’s two children matched their father in the ceremony. Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6, were all smiling in their pinstriped suits at the reception as they danced and ate milk-flavored cake.

Daddario, meanwhile, swapped the dress for a pink tulle “party dress” and chunky heels after the ceremony. The producer proposed to the beloved in August 2021 – although she told Vogue that they had talked about getting engaged three months earlier.

“We both agreed to get married one night in April 2021 after a lot of wine,” she recalled. As for the official engagement, Daddario said: “I was visiting Andrew while he was working on ‘Jack Ryan,’ and they were filming in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be on the beach. He left, and I followed, and he turned and proposed, and then we walked and had a pina colada.”

News of their engagement broke in December of that year, with the “Baywatch” star celebrating via Instagram.

