behind the scenes of the session that inaugurated Lula

The solemn session of the National Congress in which President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin took office was attended by parliamentarians, future ministers, the heads of authorities of the Three Powers, in addition to heads of State and government of other countries. The petista arrived at the venue around 3 pm, from holls-royce, alongside the first lady, Rosângela Silva, Janja.

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica was teased by government parliamentarians, such as Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) and Jorge Solla (PT-BA). He was invited to come to Brazil by the country’s current president, Luis Lacalle Pou, who also brought former president Julio Maria Sanguinetti in his entourage. The two are opponents of Lacalle Pou. Even so, the trio of Uruguayans stayed together and talked to each other during the event.

The vast majority of parliamentarians linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro did not attend the ceremony. On the other hand, the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), an ally of the former president, attended the plenary of the Chamber. The politician from Rio de Janeiro sat alone and spent a few minutes on his cell phone, without interacting with anyone. With his head in the box, he ignored Lula’s open car parade, which was broadcast on a big screen. The governor left the place before the PT arrived.

Some former allies of Bolsonaro were also present, such as federal deputy Luis Miranda (Republicanos-DF). Despite being part of the political group that supported the former president, he posed for a photo alongside the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS), who was elected in 2018 in the Bolsonarist wave, also circulated through the plenary.

Federal deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF), who was Minister of the Government Secretariat, spoke with Haddad and with the future Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida. Flávia did not publicly break with Bolsonaro, but distanced herself from him after being defeated by Damares Alves in the race for the Senate.

Cláudio Castro in the Chamber plenary before Lula’s inauguration ceremony Photo: Daniel Gullino / O Globo

new allies

The solemn session also showed a distance from some of Lula’s last-minute allies, who were chosen as ministers but are still not close to their new companions. Deputy Juscelino Filho (União Brasil-MA), for example, nominated for the Ministry of Communications, stood in the corner of the plenary, alongside Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), one of those responsible for his nomination.

His co-religionist Daniela do Waguinho (RJ), the next Minister of Tourism, also kept her distance. At one point, several female deputies from leftist parties posed for a photo a few meters away from her, but Daniela was not invited to participate. Both Juscelino Filho and Daniela have made nods to Bolsonaro in the past.

Moraes is praised

In his speech, Lula praised the performance of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which led some of those present to applaud and make positive gestures towards the President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who was sitting in the front row. . He reciprocated by nodding his head in a positive sign.

Later, in the same speech, Moraes applauded some of the excerpts from the president’s speeches, such as the moment when Lula said “democracy forever” and when he criticized Bolsonaro’s decrees that made the possession and carrying of weapons more flexible.