Benedict XVI and Habermas talked about politics and religion – 01/02/2023 – João Pereira Coutinho

Joseph Ratzinger, one of the great intellectuals of our time, has died. He was also pope, but I leave those matters to vaticanists and theologians.

I already enjoyed reading Ratzinger before Benedict 16 existed. I discovered him in the early years of the 21st century, when reading a dialogue he had with Jürgen Habermas, in 2004, at the Catholic Academy in Bavaria.

The issue was, quite simply, the most important issue in contemporary political thought: what are the ethical foundations of the liberal, secular state?

Are they a product of the democratic process itself, which thus guarantees its normative assumptions without needing religion for anything?

Or are they prior to this process?

In even simpler terms: what should be the anchor of legislative and policy action?

Jürgen Habermas, a beloved child of the Continental (and Kantian) Enlightenment, offered the classic answer: the democratic constitutional state needs no religious or metaphysical justification. It itself engenders an autonomous justification, its own rationality, which all rational citizens will come to accept without effort.

Of course: Habermas does not reject that, in the course of history, many theological concepts have been “translated” into a secular language. When we affirm that all human beings are endowed with equal and absolute dignity, we are basically secularizing the old biblical idea that man was made in the image and likeness of God.

But Habermas is more interested in the separation, and not in the continuity, between the religious and the political, even accepting that both must always dialogue in a pluralistic context. I correct: in a paternalistic attitude, the author hopes that non-believers will help believers to translate their faith into the language of the “polis”.

Habermas’s argument is elegant but insufficient. He seems to suffer from the old vice of wanting to keep the cake and eat it.

On the one hand, the German philosopher wants to preserve ethical concepts that were bequeathed to us by Jerusalem, as long as they are purified of that Jurassic footprint.

On the other hand, he never questions whether it is possible to preserve these principles —such as the essential dignity of human beings, for example—by pulling them out of the fertile soil that allowed them to flourish.

Worse: he deposits in reason (and in democratic reason) a natural attachment to such values, which seems to me, to say the least, imprudent. Is it necessary to go back to the Germany of 1933, when your compatriots voted as they did?

Maybe it is—and Ratzinger, another German, starts there in his response to Habermas. If the law is only born from the conjunctural will of the majorities, it is first necessary to question what the majorities intend. We may have unpleasant surprises.

This is why the ethical foundations of law cannot just be a product of law itself, argues Ratzinger. If that were the case, the so-called “human rights” would depend only on the will of the legislator.

There are values ​​that spring from the common nature of human beings, regardless of the goodness of those who govern. Christianity’s main political contribution was to offer Caesar a rational interpretation of these natural values, which are both the possibility and the limit of political action.

To pretend to know who is right in this dialogue is to start on the wrong side. In philosophy, it’s not the answers that matter; are the questions.

And the question that Habermas and Ratzinger faced continues to burn in contemporary societies.

Just look at Brazil.

What kind of relationship should there be between politics and religion? Some? None?

And between believers and non-believers? Will there still be a common space where both meet and —heresy of heresies!— educate each other?

It is Ratzinger’s proposal: faith and reason are the basis of a decent society.

Religion needs reason to control its metastases, an observation that is especially pertinent when the dialogue between the two thinkers took place three years after 9/11.

But reason is also endowed with its excesses, especially in a scientific context. Anyone who doubts this lunar side should pay a visit to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (Let’s hope Kiev doesn’t make that list).

Without the intimations of the “milk of human tenderness”, we will only be cannon fodder.