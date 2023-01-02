Best batteries of 2022! List has 5 smartphones under R $ 2,500

THE drums is one of the main criteria in cell phone selection. With the need to keep him around for many hours of the day, she may not be able to handle the demands of the modern world.

Some examples are great and the prices are affordable compared to the main premium models, which cost a hefty price. The focus, this time, will be especially on batteries.

Samsung Galaxy M62

The Samsung Galaxy M62 is the cell phone with the drums Samsung’s longest. It’s 7,000 mAh. He manages to stay more than 40 hours active away from the socket.

The device also has fast charging technology, Samsung Super Fast Charging. Its charge is 25 W. The price of the device in Brazil is approximately R$ 2,400

Little C40

An affordable option, the Poco C40 is yet another example with a long-lasting 6,000 mAh battery. The battery type is Lithium Polymer, fast charging and non-removable. Charging is up to 18w.

It costs less than a thousand reais. It can be found in the main stores for less than R$ 900.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi is one of the fastest growing companies in Brazil and examples of the brand are not difficult to find. The price is much more affordable.

On average, the value of the model is R$ 1,258.00. It’s 5,000 mAh. In addition, for conversations, there are up to 2,580 minutes of playback of multimedia files.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

With the most updated version, containing the 5G, Samsung continues to make appearances on top lists when it comes to battery. The battery technology is Li-Ion and the capacity is 5000 mAh.

The battery is not removable. The cheapest copy can be found in the range of R$ 1,900.

Motorola Moto E40

To finish our list, we cover one more brand, Motorola. The E40’s battery is 5000 mAH. The type of charger that comes with the cell phone is the 10w.

The Motorola copy can be found for less than R$ 1,000. At the time of publication, models can be found for approximately R$900 on some websites.