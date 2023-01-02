Best headphones to keep an eye on in 2023

A good headset it can change the quality of your everyday life, especially if you like to listen to music, watch movies or play games with excellent audio experience. Sound quality can be a great differentiator, depending on the user’s use – and if it’s a cost-effective headset, it’s even better.

Although it seems simple, buying a headset can be a little more complicated, as there are several options with different features and qualities available on the market. Therefore, the TechWorld put together a list of some of the best headphones of 2022 and a few others worth keeping an eye on for 2023.

Meet the best headphones of 2022

Check out the list of the best headphones that hit the market in 2022 below. The products deliver a cutting-edge experience and can be useful for different functions, as long as you are willing to pay.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30

Anker Soundcore Life Q30.Source: Playback/Anker

Launched at the end of 2021, the phone Soundcore Life Q30, by Anker, is one of the best options that combine quality and value for money. In addition to being a Bluetooth headset, the Life Q20 offers the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature — despite using wireless technology, the product comes with a P2 cable for use when the battery is discharged.

The battery offers up to 40 hours of use with ANC active, however, it can offer up to 60 hours with ANC off. Charging is carried out via a USB-C cable.

Price: the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 can be found for up to R$519 at Brazilian retailers.

Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW

Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW.Source: Playback/Audio/Technica

Unlike the last option, the Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW It’s a wireless headset in the style of “earbuds”, those famous in-ear headphones that fit in the users’ ears. Known for being a professional brand of audio equipment, Audio-Technica has made a more casual option available to consumers, especially those looking for high quality and don’t want to spend a lot of money.

The peripheral also has a built-in microphone and a charging case that offers up to 13 additional hours of energy – according to the company, the phone promises up to 6.5 hours of use. The device is also IPX4 certified for protection against splashing water.

Price: The Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW can be found for up to R$520 at online stores in Brazil.

AirPods Pro 2

2nd generation AirPods Pro.Source: Playback/Apple

Launched in Brazil in October 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 from Apple is already considered one of the best earbuds on the market. Despite maintaining the look similar to the previous model, the company has updated the hardware construction of the peripheral, equipping it with better noise cancellation, a new chipset to produce more powerful bass and Spatial Audio adjustment.

Apple promises that the battery offers up to 6 hours of use with the activation of Spatial Audio and Head Tracking modes, but the case offers an additional 30 hours of charge – the phone also features Siri integration and IPX4 certification.

Price: The 2nd generation AirPods Pro headset is available at Apple’s national store for BRL 2,339.10 in cash or BRL 2,599.00 in up to 12 installments.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless.Source: Playback/HyperX

Announced during CES 2022, HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless was made available to consumers in April 2022, equipped with a detachable microphone, pop filter and technology that simulates a 3D environment. The accessory offers high quality audio and battery life of up to 300 hours on a single charge of 4h30, however, it is not yet available in Brazil.

With HyperX Dual Chamber drivers and technology that simulates a three-dimensional environment, the company promises great audio quality and precision to gamers. Wireless use is carried out at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and can keep the headset connected up to 20 meters away.

Price: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless was not officially launched in Brazil, but it can be imported for R$2,500, taxes included.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless.Source: Playback/Sennheiser

Announced in August 2022, Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is not yet available in Brazil, but can be imported by Amazon — possibly, the phone will be available in more regions of the world in 2023. The new model of the German brand offers light and comfortable design , ANC and Bluetooth 5.2.

The headset comes with a USB-C cable, airplane adapter, 3.5mm and 2.5mm jacks, and a gray case. As it was recently released, Sennheiser’s option will probably remain one of the great headphone options in 2023.

Price: as it is only available through import, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless can be found for BRL 2,500, taxes included.

Now that the TechWorld helped to list some of the best options on the market, choose the phone that best fits your use! What’s your favorite on the list?