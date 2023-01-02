Best movies with the actress to watch in streaming

Actress Amber Heard, who is currently 36 years old, is one of the most controversial names in Hollywood right now due to the controversies involving her and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. It has already been announced that the actress’s next major release in theaters, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will undergo a redesign to reduce the actress’s participation as much as possible. For fans of the actress, check out other productions that you can watch with her:

Aquaman (2018) – HBO Max

DC’s highest-grossing film, Aquaman was a hit in 2018. Amber Heard plays Mera, who helps Jason Momoa’s hero on a quest to find Poseidon’s trident and dethrone his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). The feature was directed by James Wan (Fast & Furious 7).

The continuation is scheduled for December 2023 and should be the last time Momoa plays Aquaman, as the DC Cinematic Universe is undergoing an overhaul.

Justice League (2017) – HBO Max

Debut of the actress as the character Mera, she makes a small participation in the encounter of the heroes in a scene involving the Mother Box hidden in Atlantis. In addition to the version released in theaters, completed by Joss Whedon (The Avengers), you can check out the version by Zack Snyder (Batman Vs. Superman) on HBO Max.

DC’s greatest heroes must unite to combat a threat from outer space.



Magic Mike XXL (2015) – HBO Max

The sequel to the 2012 hit, Magic Mike, brought back names from the first feature like Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matthew Bomer and Adam Rodriguez. One of the new cast was Amber Heard, who plays Zoe, a photographer and love interest of Tatum’s character.

After some time retired, the stripper played by Tatum returns for a reunion with his old group.

Zombieland (2009) – Netflix

The actress has a special participation in this very funny zombie comedy. She plays Columbus’ neighbor (Jesse Eisenberg), who ends up attacking him when he turns into a zombie.

The feature film directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) was a huge success and won the sequel Zombieland: Shoot Two Times (2019), also available on Netflix.

