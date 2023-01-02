Best New TV Shows and Movies This Weekend (December 30)

This weekend, Netflix will welcome a drama-thriller TV series, a comedy-drama film based on a novel, and an anthology TV series about robbery.

Netflix will close 2022 on a high with some interesting, licensed and original titles, and as it does on the first of every month, the streaming giant will add a long list of licensed content, starting 2023 on the right foot. . On the Licensed Content Front, Netflix Will Add the Action Thriller no escapeAng Lee drama film Brokeback MountainRobert Zemeckis Forrest Gumpthe musical of the 1970s Greasethe horror movie I know what you did last summerby Martin Scorsese the aviatorQuentin Tarantino reserve dogsby Edgar Wright Scott Pilgrim against the worldall movies from Rocky franchise and much more. As for original content, Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy a thriller drama series starring Charlie Cox, Noah Baumbach’s latest film, and an anthology TV series about heists. Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend – December 30th

Betrayal

Betrayal is a five-part drama-thriller television series starring Charlie Cox. It follows Adam Lawrence (Cox), a man trained and groomed by MI6, so his career seems set – but when his past catches up with Kara (Olga Kurylenko), a Russian spy with whom Adam has a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in your life. This leads to a complicated triangle between Adam, Kara and Adam’s wife Maddy (Oona Chaplin) as they try to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relations, and maintain their personal lives and those of their loved ones.

white noise

white noise is a comedy-drama film directed by Noah Baumbach and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is the story of Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), Hitler’s teacher, father of four and husband to Babette (Greta Gerwig), who is torn apart by “The Airborne Toxic Event”, a cataclysmic train accident that dumps chemical waste over his City. white noise had a limited theatrical release in November 2022 and is now set to stream on Netflix.

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is a heist drama anthology TV series created by Eric Garcia. Loosely inspired by the true-life story of $70 billion worth of bonds disappearing in midtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy and over the course of 25 years, Kaleidoscope follows a team of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable safe for the biggest payday of all time. Protected by the most powerful corporate security team and with law enforcement on the case, each episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, revenge, intrigue, loyalties and betrayals. NetflixSubscribers will have different immersive viewing experiences, as some may start with certain episodes and delve into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes until they reach the end of the story, so choose wisely. starring in Kaleidoscope are Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Tati Gabrielle, Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, and more.