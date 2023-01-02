Billion-dollar bankruptcy, investigations and fraud: 2022 was the year that broke bitcoin – News

Bitcoin flipped in 2022, ending the year down an alley, losing its reputation for easy money and leveraged bets and avoided by investors.

The cryptocurrency has lost 60% of its value, while the broader market has shrunk by $1.4 trillion (R$7.28 trillion), crushed by the increase in interest ratesin addition to the disappearance of interest in risky businesses shaken by collapses of companies in the sector that included the FTX by Sam Bankman-Fried.

Cryptocurrency funds recorded net inflows of US$ 498 million (R$ 2.6 billion) in 2022, against US$ 9.1 billion (R$ 47.3 billion) in 2021, according to data from the digital asset manager CoinShares, reflecting how conventional finance has moved away from the market.

James Malcolm, director of exchange strategy at UBS, stated that during the first half of the year he spent 70% of his time with clients interested in cryptocurrencies. In contrast, last month, over ten days from Montreal to Miami “I spent less than 2% of my time discussing crypto”.

Even last year, before the meltdown began in November, cryptocurrencies were seen as two or three years away from gaining acceptance from large institutional investors, Malcolm said.

errors and fraud

The biggest cryptocurrency exchanges also faced colossal reliability issues, particularly in the last few months of the year. The biggest case of its kind exploded in November: FTX, one of the biggest companies in the sector, declared bankruptcy after a series of mistakes by its founder, the young Sam Bankman-Fried.

Considered a crypto militant, Sam intervened to try to save other brokerages in the sector, such as BlockFi and Voyager Digital, who were facing problems caused by successive increases in interest rates in the United States — one of the causes of the big tech crisis.

After a series of administrative errors, which included financial transactions with sister company Alameda Research, cryptocurrency leader Binance has offered to acquire FTX, in response to a plea for help. According to Changpeng Zhao, president of Binance, FTX faced liquidity problems and could no longer financially guarantee its clients’ operations.

Zhao backed out of the deal after spotting the company’s financial problems — and possibly to avoid scrutiny from regulatory agencies during such big deals.

The withdrawal of the deal precipitated the downfall of FTX, which culminated in a bankruptcy filing and the subsequent arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, in the Bahamas.





BNB Chain, a decentralized blockchain that was linked to Binance in the past, has run into problems. In October, $100 million was stolen by hackers. In addition, it was investigated by the US Department of Justice, which suspected money laundering. BNB Chain, although created by Binance, is independent. The advisory reported that the BNB Chain hack did not affect Binance users.

At the time, to escape extensive inspection of the company’s accounts, CEO Changpeng Zhao (known as CZ) created Binance.US, legally isolated from the parent company. But regulatory agencies identified that the new company was also run by CZ from abroad.

The federal investigation remains active and could be a headache for the company and its founder next year as well.





2023

However, this year has not been as bad for cryptocurrencies as it might have seemed: 2022 was also the year that the ethereum blockchain finally released its mega-update known as “Fusion”, which changed it in September to a “proof” system. of participation”, with less expenditure of energy.

“This event was… one of the only positive events in an otherwise pretty dismal year for cryptocurrencies,” said Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of blockchain Pastel Network.

“This update will make the Ethereum ecosystem much easier for people around the world to use. Because of this progress, it’s hard not to be optimistic about cryptocurrencies in 2023,” he added.

Ben McMillan, chief investment officer at IDX Digital Assets, said the growing popularity of blockchain-based tools, including decentralized exchanges and finance, was also an important development this year.

“So this is very positive for the ecosystem and something to keep an eye on for the long term,” he added. “We may see higher allocations to digital assets once risk appetite resumes in 2023.”





Bitcoin meets recession

Bitcoin’s quotation reached a record $69,000 (R$358,900) in November 2021, with the cryptocurrency market worth $3 trillion. The currency was boosted by fiscal and monetary stimulus from countries around the world trying to avoid the economic damage caused by their own lockdown measures.

But as societies have resumed activity, rising inflation has forced central banks to tighten rates and this has led investors to flee high-risk assets such as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies.





Bitcoin, long touted as a store-of-value currency in times of inflation because of its limited supply, failed the first test, and investors abandoned the cryptocurrency for traditional safe havens like the dollar.

“The year 2022 was a new environment for digital assets. They’ve never been in a recession or an environment of rising rates,” said Katie Talati, director of research at digital asset firm Arca.

As investors pulled out of their cryptocurrency investments, major projects came under strain. The first to crash were terraUSD, supposedly a “stablecoin”, and its sister luna. The value of coins fell in May, and investors globally lost around $42 billion (R$ 218.4 billion).

Shockwaves reverberated through the market: U.S. cryptocurrency bank Celsius froze client assets in June and revealed a $1.2 billion shortfall by declaring insolvency, pulling cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital headquarters in Singapore, into the hole.

After the FTX crash, bitcoin and other digital assets have been crushed, more than halving in just 49 days since the end of May. In a single day in June, the world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped more than 15%, its worst day since March 2020, when the wave of Covid-19 roiled financial markets. Bitcoin is now hovering around $16k.



Overall, 2022 was pretty much a calamity for cryptocurrencies. Or, as economist Noelle Acheson puts it, “the year the leverage-inflated bubble burst, revealing the structural weaknesses of an industry that grew very, very fast.”



