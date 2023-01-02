Bolsonarista, national team player is accused of sexual harassment and hints at networks

Another case of sexual harassment involving a player from the Brazilian national football team made headlines in Europe. After the conviction of ex-Santos Robinho in Italy for rape, another Brazilian athlete, who is transferring to Mexican football, is accused of abuse, this time in Spain.

Supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), right-back Daniel Alves, a veteran who was part of the selection in the Qatar Cup, is accused of sexually harassing a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in the early hours of last Friday (30).

The denunciation made the pages of the Spanish newspaper ABC. In her report, the victim said that Daniel Alves touched her without permission and then put his hand inside her underwear. After what happened, the victim, scared, would have warned her friends, who triggered the security guards at the nightclub.

According to the Spanish newspaper, security guards activated Barcelona’s security protocol against sexual assault and harassment in private nightlife spaces.

Daniel Alves would have left the club before the arrival of the police, who opened an investigation into the case. The victim underwent medical examinations at a hospital in Barcelona and the security guards who treated her gave testimony. According to the ABC, the complaint has not yet been formalized.

Daniel Alves has not yet spoken about the case, but he took an indirect position by celebrating, in a publication on Instagram, his transfer to Pumas, a team from Mexico.

“I don’t know what kind of man you are used to dealing with, but this guy here is a very big boar who never gives up,” he wrote, in Spanish.

Alves added that “you don’t make winners or champions by listening to what other people think of you and not by talking too much”.

To the Spanish newspaper, the Brazilian player’s advisory said that the information is false and that “nothing happened”, but confirmed that the player was in the place “for a short time”.