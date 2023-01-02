Botafogo coach at Copa São Paulo guarantees: ‘We will give our 100% and we dream of the title’

Behind the unprecedented title of São Paulo Cup Junior Football, the Botafogo debut this Tuesday, at 11 am, against Pinheirense, in São Paulo. The club goes with high ambition in the competition, as guaranteed by the coach Thiago De Camillis.

– Botafogo enters to fight in all competitions. Despite having lost some players to the professional, we have a strong group, with players who have already experienced the competition, in their own club or in other teams. We are confident. I can guarantee that we will give our 100% in all games and, of course, we dream of the title – declared the coach, to the site “Jogada10”.

– The main objective of base is to form players for the main team and for the market. However, we believe that by signing good players, we have more chances of winning games and competitions. And when we enter the field, the objective is always to win – he said.

One of Botafogo’s priorities with the SAF is the base, in which it intends to train more players. The club has been structuring itself internally.

– Botafogo always had great professionals working at the base, but the club was experiencing serious financial problems, something that impacted us. Now, in addition to the club having a larger budget for training, we have, finally, a new methodological guideline that guides the club from the professional, to the smallest categories. I think this process takes time, yes, but this is the natural path of the Botafogo Way, and the club is mobilizing to make it happen as quickly as possible – he concluded.