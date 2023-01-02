According to journalists Matheus Medeiros, from “Canal do Medeiros”, and Thiago Franklin, from “Canal do TF”, the Botafogo denied this Monday (2/1) the information that he is in advanced negotiations with the striker Davidson Pereiraof wuhan three townsfrom China, for the 2023 season.

The news of the Alvinegra board’s dealings with the player had been given earlier this afternoon by reporter Lucas Mello, from the Gaucho newspaper “Correio do Povo”. According to him, the negotiation would be very close to a positive outcome.

Davidson worked with coach Luís Castro at Chaves (POR), in the 2017/2018 season. In 2022, the striker scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 matches for Wuhan Threee Towns, a club with which he has another year on his contract.

Botafogo denies signing Davidson Pereira.#BFR — Medeiros 〽️ (@CanaldoMedeiros) January 2, 2023