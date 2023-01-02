Brady leads comeback, Bucs win division; see all of NFL Sunday

Nine simultaneous games opened the Sunday afternoon of week 17 of nfl!

Welcome to the New Year’s nflsports fan!

2023 has started with everything, and nine games have already taken up the Sunday of week 17 of the league! Stay on top of everything that happened in the penultimate round of the NFL regular season!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30×24 Carolina Panthers

Tom Brady was minutes away from being eliminated from the playoffs. He was.

In the final stretch of the game, Brady found Mike Evans twice for two spectacular touchdowns – one from 57 yards, the other from 30 – and Tampa turned a 21-10 deficit on the winning comeback that clinched the NFC South title and took TB12 to the playoffs once again!

New England Patriots 23-20 Miami Dolphins

The New England Patriots are still dreaming of the playoffs! With a good performance by Mac Jones, who launched for two touchdowns and more than 200 yards, the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins by 23 to 20 and, now, they only need a victory in the last round to go to the postseason. The opponent will be buffalo billsnext Sunday (8).

Here’s how the other Sunday afternoon games went:

Atlanta Falcons 20v19 Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions 41-10 Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs 27 x 24 denver broncos

New York Giants 38 x 10 Indianapolis Colts

Philly Eagles 10 v 20 New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders 10 v 24 Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans 3 x 31 Jacksonville Jaguars