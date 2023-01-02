Brentford imposes and stops Liverpool’s winning streak

To get closer to the qualification zone for the Champions League and in search of the fifth consecutive triumph in the English Championship, Liverpool visited Brentford today (2), but was defeated by 3-1, and saw the opponent of the day approaching in table. Konaté (against), Wissa and Mbeumo scored for the home team, while Oxlade-Chamberlain scored for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Victory puts the Brentford seventh with 26 points, two less than Liverpool, who are in sixth place, . The two teams return to play in the English Championship on the 14th (Saturday), with the Brentford getting the bournemouthat 2:30 pm (Brasília time), and the Reds visiting the brighton at 12 pm.

Brentford takes the lead

The first half was balanced and both teams created good chances. For Liverpool, Van Dijk almost opened the scoring after four minutes, but stopped in a good defense by Raya. At seven, Darwin Nuñez received it inside the area, dribbled the goalkeeper and hit it, but Mee saved it over the line.

Despite the promising start, Liverpool, little by little, saw the hosts take control of the match. And Brentford took advantage of the opportunities. In the 19th minute, Mee headed the ball towards the goal. The ball hit Konaté and went in.

Better in the game, Brentford continued to attack and increased the score in the 40th minute, but the bid was invalidated after VAR intervened, which pointed out offside. Two minutes later, however, the fans were able to celebrate. Wissa took advantage of a good cross and headed it hard, Alisson saved it, but the ball had already crossed the line.

Liverpool reacts, but stays at almost

On the ropes, Liverpool started the second half on top, pressing and soon after 48 minutes it reduced. Darwin Nuñez received a throw and touched Raya’s exit, but the linesman marked offside.

Two minutes later, Liverpool pulled back. Arnold crossed, and Oxlade Chamberlain scored with a header. Klopp’s charges even put some pressure on, but they weren’t effective and ended up being punished at the end of the match.

In the 39th minute, Mbeumo was launched, won the dispute with Konaté and scored the third, cooling Liverpool’s reaction, and confirming the victory of the hosts.