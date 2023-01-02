“BRL 60 million! It took everyone by surprise”; Corinthians holder receives proposal from England and Duílio’s decision shocks Fiel

O Corinthians stirred up the transfer market with some moves. Among them, the main one was the negotiation that involved an exchange of three players. Robert Renan and Du Queiroz were exchanged for Yuri Alberto from Zenit, Russia. Now, the attacker will be permanently at Parque São Jorge.

A problem that agitated the fans of the Corinthians was the fact that Robert Renan is one of the great talents of the team and could bring a big sum to the Club. Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge involved the jewel, which was on the radar of European football, in the negotiation.

Proof of this is that Robert Renan had received an offer shortly before the deal for Yuri Alberto was closed. According to the Meu Timão portal, Watford, from England, would have made a proposal for the defender who ended the season as Corinthians’ starter.

According to information found by Meu Timão, the proposal would be worth a total of 11 million euros (about R$ 60 million at current quotations). However, some details of the agreement call attention. This amount would not be paid in full and part of the money would involve goals to be met.

The fixed amount initially paid would be 6 million euros. Another 4 million euros would be paid if Watford moved up to the Premier League, the top division of English football. And the remaining 1 million euros would be passed on in case of a future sale. As the agreement was advanced with the Russians, the proposal was rejected.