“BRL 85 million”; ‘Parça’ by Marcos Leonardo receives proposal from Italian Giant on the first day of the year and Santos fans revolt

One of the highlights of Santos this season was the young striker Ângelo. Even with all the irregularity of Peixe in 2022, the player, along with fellow striker Marcos Leonardo, 19, ended up being responsible for the best moments of Leão no Mar in the year. In this way, he is seen with potential by the board to raise a good sale for a European club.

Thus, on the first day of the year, the French newspaper L’Equipe disclosed that Milan, from Italy, made in the last few hours a proposal of 15 million euros (R$ 85 million according to current quotations) for the player. The Rossonero Club would like to count on him still in this transfer window to keep company in the attack of the Portuguese Rafael Leão, the Croatian Ante Rebic and the Frenchman Olivier Giroud.

The news did not go down well with some Peixe fans who considered Milan’s offer for the jewel from Santos to be low. The proposal was classified as “inappropriate and out of line”. This because in the middle of 2022, the leadership of Santástico had already rejected a proposal from Newcastle for 20 million euros (today valued at R$ 113.4 million according to the current quotation).

According to the website Sofascore, specialized in player performance, the 18-year-old striker was the Serie A player with the most accurate dribbles this season, with 132, achieving a 66% success rate. That, in 45 matches, 31 of which as a starter.. During this period, Ângelo scored two goals and scored eight assists. He still threw 54 decisive passes in 2022.