Casares commemorative post may have revealed 2023 arrivals and departures

Happy 2023! Now that the celebrations are over, it’s time for a new season. We hope that with less suffering than 2022. New year, new signings and opportunities.

Some of the 2023 arrivals have already been unofficially evidenced by journalists. This is the case of defensive midfielder Jhegson Mendez and defender Alan Franco, who should be officially announced at any time by São Paulo.

Another strong indication of the arrival of the aforementioned reinforcements is the end-of-year publication by President Júlio Casares. At the turn of the year, he reposted an art made by Milton Trajano with the São Paulo squad for 2023. See Below:

What draws attention is the presence of reinforcements, in addition to the absence of Patrick. Name well speculated in the Galo team at the end of 2022.

The image quickly reverberated and Casares deleted the post.

Just as I believe in the arrival of reinforcements in the next few days, I also believe that the president ended up overlooking these details during his end of year celebrations, who never right?!

