Casimiro plays with Messi’s clothes on New Year’s Eve and gets framed by Argentines

World champion for Argentina, Lionel Messi spent New Year’s Eve with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. On social networks, the attacker published a photo with his wife and who took the opportunity to play with the star’s clothes was the streamer Casimiro Miguel.

Messi wore a green and orange dress shirt, with shorts in the same colors. Casimiro joked about the star’s personal taste for clothes worn at New Year’s Eve. However, some Argentine fans did not like the joke.

– That outfit gets me, big daddy – Casimiro joked, which was retorted by Argentines.

– The only envious people who commented on the photo are you (laughs). Grow up, Brazilians! – commented an Argentine profile.

– He who is world champion dresses as he wants – wrote another Argentine fan.

– He wore the first thing he found, don’t make fun – said another Argentine internet user.

