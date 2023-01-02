CES 2023: What to expect from the world’s biggest tech show

Starting this Tuesday, the 3rd, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)the most famous technology fair in the world, starts in Las Vegas, USA, for what may be one of the biggest ever editions of the event. After two years sharing space with virtual stands — due to the coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19 — the fair once again has a greater focus on face-to-face and expects an audience of more than 100,000 people.

According to the organization of the event, this year a large area of ​​the exhibitions will be dedicated to initiatives related to the metaverse and the web 3.0with the presence of companies such as Microsoft and nvidia. In addition, the fair space itself was enlarged to receive the public and companies. According to the organization of the event, there will be more than 2 million square meters – double the amount reserved for the 2022 edition.

With new tech booths, tech fans can still look forward to revamped classics at the Las Vegas show. TVs, one of the main attractions of CES, should expand their presentations of flexible screens, a trend that can already be seen in previous years. Brands like lg and samsung are confirmed to participate in the activities.

In addition, the return of large companies, after a period of absence due to the coronavirus, should also bring news to the event. Last year, with health insecurity, companies like General Motors, alphabet (controller of Google and autonomous automotive technology company waymo), Goal, twitter, amazon, Microsoft, Lenovo, BMW, OMGIntel and telecom operator AT&T canceled plans to participate in person. See the main trends of the fair:

The CES 2023 trend for televisions is for brands to focus more on their products with 8K resolution, in addition to TVs with ULED technology — uses a high-performance image processor chip and LED backlighting for greater image clarity —, OLED, QD-LED — which uses nanocrystals to reproduce the colors of images with greater quality — and also Micro- LED. Brands expected to stand out in this category are sony and LG.

The expectation is that the size of the screens will increase and that models with more than 100 inches and with a flexible display will be presented at the fair, for example, by LG Display. More sustainable options, with less energy consumption and with an autonomous battery, may also appear, in addition to artificial intelligence (AI)which has been a technology highlight in recent years.

Virtual assistants like Alexa gives amazon or Google Home from Google are no longer the main highlights of those looking to have a smarthome and CES 2023 can bring new product options to make a smart home.

The new investments have been in technology Matterwhich uses connection bluetooth or the wifi to connect all smart home devices and make activities around the house easier. This year’s CES fair should feature manufacturers such as TCL and Samsung, which will present various items such as locks, light bulbs and intelligent robot vacuum cleaners that escape the ordinary to transform a smarthome.

While the last two years have brought innovations and technological adaptations to help prevent covid-19, the trend for 2023 is to combine resources such as virtual reality and AI to produce health products.

An example are devices and platforms for teaching medicine without the need for anatomy laboratories. Other uses can be presented in the expansion of diagnostic tests and algorithms for research.

Health-oriented wearables are also expected to remain on the rise, after an approval of new features by the FDA, a US regulatory body similar to the Anvisa in Brazil. As a result, some products, such as hearing aids, will not require a medical prescription and should attract the sector’s technology industry.

2022 edition should be the biggest post-pandemic Photograph: ROBYN BECK / AFP

It is not common for smartphones to be a highlight of CES, but still, new models can be presented. The focus of the brands is to show more accessible handsets, so it is expected that Nokia and TCL, for example, will bring new options for more affordable cell phones to the public.

But not only smartphones will appear at CES 2023, but also the so-called wearables (wearables, in Portuguese). In this category, the expectation is for new models of smart watches: the Garmin brand can present more durable models aimed at the fitness category and that have similarities with an existing line of the brand that combines elements of the analog watch with the smartwatch concept.

Several brands have already been confirmed, such as BMW and Mercedes, and this year, several very different and daring automobiles will be presented. It is still not known all the products that the brands will present, but what is expected is that electric cars dominate, once again, the category.

The group Stellantis must present the concept of the car Peugeot Inceptionwhile Aska, from Silicon Valley, can show off its new prototype electric car and also a quadcopter, known as eVTOL.

Sony has been showing electric car models for a few years now, and at CES 2023, in partnership with honda, can make some announcement at the fair. THE hyundaiin turn, in addition to presenting its products, will reveal several new technologies, such as an optimized convergence for specific purpose vehicles.

In addition to the new cars presented, Zoox, Amazon’s division for autonomous cars purchased in 2020, should bring updates on its vehicles. Most companies are confident and have created full-size prototypes that allow visitors to experience the interior of the cars.

In 2020, Mercedes presented an electric car inspired by the movie Avatar Photograph: Steve Marcus / REUTERS

One of the most anticipated categories at CES is computers, which will feature the stands of different brands, such as dell, Lenovo and asus. THE intelone of the confirmed brands, may present new models of CPUs, but the main focus must be the use of AI in its products.

In addition, larger monitors and laptops for gaming performance will also be showcased by some brands, such as LG, for example, which will present the 27-inch OLED monitor, and Alienware, with its specialized 18-inch gaming laptop.

At CES 2023 games are not the biggest expectation of the event, but some news may appear.

HTC is already planning the launch of its new headset, which may turn out to be a more affordable option with respect to the recent launch of Quest Pro by Meta. Furthermore, there is the possibility of pre-release of the new PlayStation VR2from Sony, which is expected to be released in February.