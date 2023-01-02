Chainsaw Man | Fan poster shows Tom Holland as Denji

One fan imagined what a live-action adaptation of Chainsaw Man would look like in Hollywood. The film would be directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The poster published on the page The Art Nation on Instagram reveals the fancast that includes Tom Holland as Denji, Zendaya as Makima, Ryan Gosling as Aki, Margot Robbie as Makima, Kristen Stewart as Himeno and Mads Mikkelsen as Kishibe. Check it out below:

It is worth remembering that the manga of Tatsuki Fujimoto it will indeed win a live-action adaptation, but it is a stage play in Japan.

Chainsaw Man is a creation of Tatsuki Fujimoto and accompanies Denji, a poor young man who will do anything for money. He works as a demon hunter to pay off his late father’s debt to the Yakuza, always accompanied by his demon dog Pochita. After being betrayed and practically killed, Denji merges with Pochita and is reborn as a half demon.

In Brazil, the panini takes care of the publication of the physical edition, while the digital one can be accompanied thanks to the MANGO Plusincluding translation into Portuguese.

What is the story about?

