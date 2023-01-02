Check out the hair trends in 2023

The arrival of the new year influences the universe of beauty. the renowned hairstylist Eron Araújo explains the hair color and cut trends in 2023. Half disheveled look and multicolored hair are on the list.

The tips are fromEverything for Hair‘, content hub of Unilever. Check out the new cuts and colors to update any look.

POLITE

In general, natural hair with a slightly tousled look is present in many trends.

Straight at shoulder height

According to the expert, in cuts, the straight cut at shoulder height, beloved by many celebrities, is still on the rise.

Chin-length bangs promise to be in high demand in salons.

But, for those who prefer long hair, the good news is that the iconic peaked version, with layers and inspiration in the 90s – a la Rachel, Jennifer Aniston’s famous character in the Friends series – will also have its revival again in 2023.

COLORS

With regard to colors, the hairstylist believes in honey blonde and goldat the caramel and not copper red – which reigned in 2022 and continues firmly as a trend – as the most popular tones next year, emphasizing that natural nuances are the ones that promise to be more successful.

O ‘Everything for Hair‘ also presents the main trends mapped globally by the Pinterest platform for 2023: the cabeautiful multicolored.

According to the hub, multicolored hair comes strong and now not with just one color, but mixing two or even more tones at the same time in the strands.

The colors that should be in trend next year are blue, pink and lavender and the short ones will also be super trendy according to Pinterest, bringing versions of peaked cuts and very short bangs, the cut-on-the-ruler type, for those who like to dare.