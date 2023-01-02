China continues to invest heavily in the virtual influencer market

Much is said about the influencers market, and their role in a world increasingly centered on social media and virtual applications. The association of some brands with these people followed by many others also raises some concern, especially when the action of a certain influencer ends up spilling over to the brand that he is associated with. China has the solution for this: investing in virtual influencers. That’s right.

The country is injecting more and more money into this possibility, which could gain even more terrifying contexts with advances in artificial intelligence. Combining animation, sound techniques and deep learning, it is possible to materialize something that is of great interest to China, a digital human being completely aligned with its flags, and that serves as a spokesperson for promoting the government and also its brands.

In 2022, the city of Beijing announced a large investment in the virtual people industry, about US$7 billion. the chinese Baidu projects that the market for virtual influencers will continue to grow 50% by 2025. The company also highlights, in an interview with CNBCthat costs have dropped by 50% since last year as technology has advanced.

In addition to the full use of virtual influencers, China also envisions situations where humans will partner with these creations, based on AI. An example took place in 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, when pianist Lang Lang performed together with avatar Luo Tianyi.

Developed in 2012 by Bplats, under the supervision of Yamaha, Tianyi is the representative of a new era that China is tracing. The rights of the virtual influencer were recently acquired by the video and game streaming platform Bilibili. Tianyi sang at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games last year.

Kantar Chief Product Officer and Head of Greater China Market Sirius Wang said brands in China are looking for replacement spokespersons after many celebrities have recently faced scandals related to many things such as tax evasion.

At least 36% of consumers in China have seen a virtual influencer or digital celebrity in the past year, according to Kantar. Looking to 2023, the company says 45% of advertisers surveyed said they would sponsor a virtual influencer’s performance or invite a virtual person to attend their brand’s events. Adidas, Alexander McQueen, Converse, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Nike, Prada and Versace are some brands that have already made use of this influencer category.