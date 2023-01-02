Chloë Grace Moretz shows components for PC gamer

People like us, Chloë Grace Moretz was very excited on her social networks, with her new components for PC gamer. Check out:

“Finally back on my set, and about to unpack it all!!!” – Said the actress

The actress is a big fan of the world of games, and it seems that she belongs to the group that prefers to play for PRAÇA.

The actress is currently in the spotlight for Periféricos, which has been winning weekly unpublished episodes on Prime Video.

The series centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The plot is master storyteller William Gibson’s enchanting and hallucinatory glimpse into the destiny of humanity – and what lies beyond.

In addition to Moretz The cast also includes: Jack Reynor (Midsommar – Evil Doesn’t Wait Night), Gary Carr (The Deuce), eli goree (One Night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN – Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Curse of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Austin Rising (ALT).