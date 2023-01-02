Christopher Nolan’s new film gets unseen footage

With an award-winning, star-studded cast, Oppenheimernew movie Christopher Nolan (The Origin) won some unpublished images last Monday, December 12th. Thus, who was responsible for previewing the images was the magazine Total Film . The records give a small glimpse of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. among other stars who will act in the film.

Oppenheimer promises to be one of the biggest hits of the year 2023. After all, the new feature film by Christopher Nolan it has been postponed for some time due to the pandemic. In the images below, we can see Oppenheimer and his wife, played by murphy and blunt. Meanwhile, another highlight is due to downey jr. who will act as the anthropologist Lewis Strauss.

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer – Image: Total Film Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – Image: Total Film Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss – Image: Total Film Part of the Oppenheimer cast – Image: Total Film Oppenheimer’s backstage – Image: Total Film

It is worth remembering that Oppenheimer must adapt the book by kai bird and Martin Sherwinentitled American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerpublished in 2006. After all, the story follows the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who became known for being the father of the atomic bomb. The scientist actively participated in the Manhattan Projectbeing responsible for leading the Los Alamos Laboratoryin New Mexico during the Second World War. At the time, where the first nuclear weapons were created.

In addition, the new poster for the film was revealed, check it out:

Oppheimer Poster – Image: Disclosure

The book is very detailed and until the present moment, it is not possible to know exactly at what moment in the life of Oppenheimer the film will focus. That is, there is no precise information that the feature will tell the entire story of the physicist, or the moments that the bomb has already been created. But it is speculated that it is the second case, focusing on the results of creating the bomb after the Second World War and how the physicist’s life took place from then on.

The main cast members are Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Emily Blunt (The devil Wears Prada), Robert Downey Jr (Avengers: Endgame). Other names include Florence Pugh (Midsommar), jack quaid (The BoysThe Boys), Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) Matt Damon (Lost on Mars) and Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful).

Lastly, Kenneth Branagh (Death on the Nile), Gary Oldman (The Spy Who Knew Too Much), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings), Dane DeHaan (Verses of a Crime), Jason Clarke (Cursed Cemetery) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) are part of the strong cast.

It is worth remembering that a curiosity that reverberated during the interview is the fact that nolan claim that when recreating the atomic bomb test he did not use any type of computer graphics. That is, the scene where the test called trinity, the first detonation of a nuclear weapon made in 1945, had no CGI intervention, only practical effects. Regarding this, the filmmaker said:

I think recreating the Trinity test without the use of computer graphics was quite a challenge. It is a story of immense scope and scale. It’s one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of scale and in terms of finding the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary team.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer will be the director’s first film that will not be distributed by Warner Bros. since 2000. Thus, being the first feature of nolan after the pandemic, when he criticized the production company and its decision to release films simultaneously with HBO Maxwhich he claims he did tenet (2020) be a box office failure.

Lastly, Oppenheimer debut in July 20, 2023 in cinemas in Brazil.