Clear strengthens in the trading community with innovation and team of experts

× Photo Reproduction

The stock market experienced a very volatile period in 2022. The year was marked by elections in Brazil, fiscal uncertainties, high inflation and interest rates, in addition to the global impacts of the War in Ukraine. These and other factors brought challenges, but also opportunities for those who operate with variable income.

In this scenario, to cleara brokerage with the most traders in the country and a company of the XP Inc. group, strengthened its operations with its public and carried out a series of initiatives to contribute to the preparation, performance and experience of its clients.

Operating with trade requires a lot of knowledge and tools that help in this task. For this reason, in addition to the home broker and robust technology, Clear facilitated access to the main platforms on the market, free of charge for those who operated from a mini-contract per month in the active RLP each month.

In addition, Clear is the only brokerage firm in Brazil to offer a virtual assistant, the AIA, which assists investors using artificial intelligence. The tool analyzes users’ operations, sends alerts to help them improve their performance and avoid behavioral biases that could lead investors to lose money.

For Roberto Indech, Clear’s VP of Institutional Relations, the AIA is just another proof of the brand’s leadership and expertise. “We are specialists in trade and we are working hard to offer the best solutions and experiences for our clients.“, highlights.

Another differential of Clear is the specialized service, such as the Trader advisory service, launched in June, which brings together a team of specialized professionals who help investors and answer questions.

The education aspect is another highlight of the brand. In November, Clear launched Trader Academy, an exclusive content platform that brings together live technical analysis and day trading throughout the trading session, with the participation of technical analysts Pam Semezzato, Aliakyn de Sá and Leandro De Checchi.

“In 2023, we will continue and strengthen our initiatives to make the investment experience for traders increasingly efficient and strategic”, adds Indech.