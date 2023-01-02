Close to closing deal, São Paulo will hire Argentine star for 3 years

Player should play for São Paulo in 2023

January 1, 2023

To be champion again in 2023, Rogério Ceni will be able to count on another reinforcement in his squad, this time a player who shone in the United States, and now he can change teams and play in Brazil.

Defender Alan Franco, 25 years old, was revealed by Independiente, but had great prominence in the United States, which could lead to a sale to Rogério Ceni’s São Paulo. However, the athlete is still negotiating with Tricolor, the player’s manager tries to take him to the São Paulo club.

After prominence on the field, Alan Franco seeks a transfer within the Brazilian market, and São Paulo sees a good business opportunity in the defender. The player would definitely arrive for the São Paulo team with a 3-year contract.

Despite the chance of purchase, the amount requested by Atlanta United, owner of the athlete’s rights, was not revealed. The player may arrive at the São Paulo team in the coming weeks, if the São Paulo board understands that the player would be a good reinforcement.

Reinforced team

Tricolor has already been on the market and strengthened with the arrival of striker Pedrinho, who was at Lokomotiv Moscow, Rafael, a goalkeeper who played for Atlético Mineiro last season, and Wellington Rato, an Atlético Goianiense midfielder. However, the cast of the São Paulo tricolor will still undergo changes and new reinforcements will arrive throughout the transfer window.