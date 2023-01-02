“Contract until 2027”; Journalist brings news about Gómez’s renewal and delivers how much the Paraguayan will receive per month at Palmeiras

The athlete’s manager recently revealed that Gustavo Gómez had the intention of renewing with Palmeiras because he felt at home in the current champion of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras is acting cautiously in the market. So far, Verdão has not closed with any reinforcements for the 2023 season, but that does not mean that president Leila Pereira and president Anderson Barros are not eyeing new pieces for Abel Ferreira’s team, which will reappear at the Academia de Football this Monday (two). The pair want to bring in a striker who can play on both sides of the pitch as well as a defensive midfielder to make up for Danilo’s imminent departure to European football.

While Abel Ferreira does not receive new reinforcements, Palmeiras is maintaining its backbone. After renewing with Dudu, Rony, Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga, the alviverde board took an important step to renew with another important part of the Palestinian squad. Gustavo Gomez. The multi-champion Paraguayan is close to extending his bond with Brazil’s greatest champion until December 2027.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the agreement is very close to being finalized. To have one of the best defenders in South America at the Academia de Futebol for another four seasons, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros signaled to pay around R$ 1.2 million to the defender per month. The amount pleased the number 15 who is happy in Verdão. Now, the Paraguayan will have the same salary as midfielder Raphael Veiga.

Recently, Gustavo Gómez’s manager stated that the athlete has several proposals to return to European football, but he is happy at Verdão and has no desire to leave the team at this time: “Gustavo Gómez has no interest in leaving Palmeiras, it is his place in the world and they also pay better than many clubs in Europe”, Augusto Paraja told Radio Deportes Uno in December. It is worth remembering that at the moment, Gómez’s contract runs until December 2024.

Gustavo Gómez arrived at Palmeiras in 2018 and has already collected several titles. In all, the Paraguayan has twice won the Brasileirão, Paulistão and Copa Libertadores, a Copa do Brasil and a Recopa Sudamericana.. The defender also has the status of top scorer in Verdão thanks to his 11 goals scored in 2022.