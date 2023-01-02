Corinthians announces Internacional’s standout midfielder in 2022

Corinthians proved to be Internacional’s biggest executioner in 2022. That’s because after taking Giuliano the previous year and Yuri Alberto in the middle of the season, the club from São Paulo cleaned up the cast of Gurias Coloradas and announced the fourth reinforcement coming from the team of Mauricio Salgado. This time, Ju Ferreira joined Milene, Duda Sampaio and Isabela to defend the alvinegra colors.

Ju Ferreira played for Inter in three seasons and, in 2022, established herself as one of the most important athletes on the team. The midfielder was part of the strong campaign that took Gurias Coloradas to the vice of the Brasileirão and the Campeonato Gaúcho, having played in several matches as a starter.

Corinthians announces Inter midfielder

In total, the half colorada scored 13 goals and secured three state achievements. However, despite the best season having occurred in 2022, Ju ended up bitter in second place and did not end his career by winning a title.

In addition to being the executioner outside the four lines, cleaning the red squad, Timão’s Brabas also stamped the colorado vice-championship. After drawing 1-1 in Beira-Rio, the alvinegras massacred the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the final, winning 4-1 and stamping the title in Itaquera in the eyes of more than 40,000 people.

To make up for the absence of contractors, Inter announced the hiring of Fany Gauto, Fabiola Sandoval and Roberta. The ads softened the criticism from fans, who protested against the constant departures.