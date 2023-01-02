Corinthians has a week with a debut in Copinha and a double round in the NBB; see agenda

With Corinthians’ professional roster still in pre-season, the alvinegra team starts 2023 with other commitments. The boys from Corinthians start their campaign in the São Paulo Cup, with two matches during the week, while in basketball, Timão also has a double round for the NBB (Novo Basquete Brasil) – see full schedule below.

The club’s week at Parque São Jorge begins this Tuesday, with two commitments to carry out, in addition to the re-introduction of the professional squad after the year-end break. First, he faces Cerrado for the NBB, at 8 pm, away from home, and on the same night, at 9:45 pm, he makes his debut in the Copinha, against Zumbi, in Araraquara.

At the end of the week, on Thursday, Corinthians return to the courts for basketball, again outside their domains, to confront Brasília, at 7:30 pm. It is worth remembering that Timão has a good campaign in the NBB, occupying the fourth place in the competition, with victories and only four defeats, in 14 games played so far.

To close the week’s commitments, on Friday, the boys from Terrão return to the field for the Copinha, to play their second game in the competition’s group stage. Corinthians will face Fast, at 21:45, at Arena Fonte Luminosa. Depending on the results, the duel can mark the early classification of the alvinegra team for the next phase or even its disqualification.

Check the Corinthians schedule this week

Monday, 02/01

Last day of year-end break for professional cast

Tuesday, 03/01

Wednesday, 04/01

Undisclosed professional roster schedule

Thursday, 05/01

Friday, 06/01

Saturday, 07/01

Undisclosed professional roster schedule

Sunday, 08/01

Undisclosed professional roster schedule

