Coutinho’s teammate at Aston Villa rules out the possibility of a strike with Corinthians

Corinthians target for next season, midfielder Philippe Coutinho seems to have different plans for the near future of his career. According to midfielder Douglas Luiz, who plays with Coutinho at Aston Villa, the player is happy in English football and is in no hurry to return to Brazilian football.

Douglas also commented that he wants to return to Brazilian football with Coutinho, but to play for Vasco da Gama. It is worth mentioning that the two players appeared in the base categories of the club from Rio de Janeiro.

“He is very happy. We always talk, always joke about going back to Vasco together. I hope this happens one day for us to play together there. He’s happy here, our focus is here. He’s 30 now and can play at a high level until he’s 35, he’s in no rush to go back to Brazil right now.”told the midfielder, ESPN.

“The rumors happen even more with the window open, it has the priority of the club, which thinks that because he is not playing here he might want to leave. But, he is happy here, I scored the goal and went to give him a hug. I always try to praise him, be on his side”, he concluded.

Still without making great advances for Coutinho, Timão maintains its preparation with an eye on the next Campeonato Paulista. So far, the club has signed left-back Matheus Bidu and striker Ángel Romero.

