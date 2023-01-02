Crew and passengers feel sick, and flight is diverted – Prisma

The turn of the year was not as expected for crew and passengers who would enjoy New Year’s Eve in Florida.

Rescue workers had to take nine people from Miami International Airport to the hospital after they fell ill on a flight to Orlando.

Miami Police and Fire Department units (Miami Dade Fire Rescue) responded to the call from the airport on Saturday night.

The Frontier Airlines flight, an Airbus A321-200, registration N702FR, was traveling on route F9-111, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Orlando, when people began to feel sick.

After realizing the emergency on board, the captain decided to divert the aircraft to Miami.

According to a medical staff official (MDFR), paramedics treated eight crew and one passenger who were feeling dizzy before transporting them to area hospitals.

Until the closing of this text, the company had not explained the cause of the occurrence.

The aircraft remained on the ground in Miami for at least 19 hours after landing, reports the Aviation Herald.