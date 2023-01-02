Cristiano Ronaldo officially starts contract with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to set up his own football team in the future, when he retires from the fields, according to the newspaper “Mundo Esportivo”. The Portuguese star must follow in the footsteps of david beckhamwhich has its own team in Miami, in the United States, since 2018.

But that should only happen after his four-year contract with his new soccer team ends, according to sources.

Cristiano announced on Friday (30) his arrival at the Arab team Al-Nassr, and according to the sports press he will receive US$ 300 million to play in the professional league of Saudi Arabia, where the coach of the team is the former player Portuguese Pedro Emanuel.

Cristiano’s contract starts on January 1, and the star’s mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro, went to social media to wish her son good luck:

“Dear son, may everything go well 🙏🏻 be the biggest challenge in your life, and we will always be together on this journey, I love you to infinity ✈️🙏🏻❤️ (sic)”, he wrote, adding a plane emoji, indicating that Cristiano was already there on his way to his new journey.

After weeks of speculation since he decided to terminate his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed via Instagram that he is the new member of the Arab soccer team: Al-Nassr. The Portuguese star shared his first photos on the platform holding his official team shirt and with a US$ 300 million fatter bank account.

After passing through several clubs such as Sporting de Portugal, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin and Manchester United on two occasions, Ronaldo should end his career in Saudi Arabia.

According to the newspaper “Mundo Esportivo”, Cristiano Ronaldo will be teammates with Brazilians Luiz Gustavo and Talisca, the main references in the Saudi professional league, with the latter also the top scorer in the Arab league so far.

On Al-Nassr’s official Instagram account, they confirmed the big news:

“This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success, but will also inspire our league, our nation and future generations of boys and girls to be the best versions of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc”.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the sights of several international clubs since leaving the Manchester United, after stating in an explosive interview that they ‘didn’t want him’ on the team. Rumors indicated that even Brazilian clubs like Corinthians and Flamengo were eyeing the Portuguese star.

But now it will be difficult to reach the value that the Arab club is offering for the ‘commander’.

According to CBS Sports, the Al-Nassr club, from Saudi Arabia, sent a super offer to Georgina Rodriguez’s companion: a six-figure deal, almost impossible to refuse.

Cristiano would be analyzing the offer to play for three years with the shirt of Al-Nassr, which has nine titles in its curriculum, worth US$ 225 million (R$ 1.2 billion), as soon as the World Cup is over.

This deal would allow the ace to earn US$ 75 million a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in his fifth World Cup and interest in him is now “stronger than ever”, according to CBS Sports.

Al-Nassr is a Saudi football club based in Riyadh. It was founded in 1955 and plays in the Saudi Arabian First Division. The club gained a reputation at continental and world level after participating in the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.

After several crises with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract with the English club, while playing in the World Cup for Portugal. According to a statement, the decision was by mutual agreement and the club thanked the player for the “services rendered”.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, effective immediately.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution in two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family all the best for the future.

Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to achieve success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

THE CRISIS

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 37 years old, played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, when he won his first Champions League and first Ballon d’Or, both in 2008.

On this return to the club, in 2021, he was the team’s top scorer, finishing with 24 goals in 39 matches.

In the current season, the crisis started, mainly due to the fact that he missed a good part of the pre-season and coach Erik Ten Hag started to put him on the bench, which started to leave the relationship with the coach very shaken. .

WEDDING

In his interview with the presenter Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about her marriage to Georgina Rodriguezwith whom he shares the upbringing of his five children, and the football player assured that ‘for sure’ they will get married someday, although this is still not a priority in his life at the moment, because the two are happy building their family together .

The question about marriage has always been surrounded by controversy because the Portuguese star never gave a clear answer about it, but now he was sincere about it:

“We will get married one day, for sure. It is also my mother’s wish. So someday, why not?”, she explained, adding that while she’s not thinking about it right now, “it could happen in the future”:

“I think I deserve it. She deserves it,” he explained.

Ronaldo said that the death of his little baby’s twin brother, last April, shook him a lot, and he confesses that this sad event brought the family much closer together.

“I became more fatherly, closer to my children. I became more affectionate with her, with my children, I started to see life in a different way”, he justified, while commenting that they will not have more children.

“I don’t think we’re going to have any more kids. I think the job is already done, but you never know,” she said.

