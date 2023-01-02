Cristiano Ronaldo’s life will be turned upside down by journalists around the world

CR7

December 31, 2022 · 10:00 am

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that it signed a multi-billion dollar contract with Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese will make his debut in the Arab world next season in 2023after leaving the Manchester United in common accord. To the 37 years old, the ball ace preferred to go to the Middle East after failing negotiations in Europe.

Former player of Manchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo got it right to go to Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. The sports press echoed this Friday’s announcement, and some journalists lamented the Portuguese’s agreement with the Arab club. “So one of the highest paid players in the history of football, supposedly wronged by Manchester United and the Portuguese national team, decided, in one of his last acts as a professional, to compete in the league in Saudi Arabia.. This is indefensible, Cristiano Ronaldo. Hard to understand,” wrote Victor Canedo.

“He has every right, obviously, but for someone who has always been so competitive and is already a super billionaire, it’s a shame to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the famous Arab world. I could have found something much cooler at the end of my career”, lamented Pedro Henrique Torre, from ESPN. “I still can’t believe that Cristiano Ronaldo vthen stop in Saudi Arabia”, wrote journalist Thiago Alencar.

Goal is to become an ambassador for the 2030 World Cup

cristiano ronaldo aright with the Al-Nassr until june 2025 and should earn about BRL 1 billion per year. idol of Real Madrid, the former player did not do well world Cup and had the contract terminated by the United recently. Upon termination of the contract, CR7 will act as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to host the 2030 World Cup.