Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club hears ‘no’ from Real Madrid star

One of Real Madrid’s main players, midfielder Luka Modric has turned down two transfer offers, but hopes to continue writing new chapters with the merengue shirt, according to “Marca”. Despite his contract until the end of the season, the Croatian intends to extend his contract for another year in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

In recent weeks, the athlete received two offers, one from Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team, and another from the United States. Despite being firm in rejecting offers, the veteran left open the possibility of talking to other teams from 2024, when he is 38 years old.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Al-Nassr intends to be a kind of Real Madrid in the Arab world, seeking to hire big names in football. In addition to having closed with the Portuguese star, the club must make contact with the arrival of Sergio Ramos at the end of the season and is thinking of Modric for 2024.

With the proximity of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs are also looking for new stars. Inter de Miami, one of the suitors for the signing of Lionel Messi, is speculated as the team that has made contact with the Croatian midfielder in recent weeks.

Despite being 37 years old, Real Madrid sees his number 10 as a key part of the squad. The Meringues have not yet submitted a proposal for Modric’s contract renewal, which should not be a big problem in the coming months, since both parties believe that permanence is the best way.