Croatia adopts the euro and enters the European free movement area – News

Croatia adopted the euro as its currency this Sunday (1st) and joined the Schengen area of ​​free movement – two big steps for this small Balkan country, which entered the European Union about a decade ago.

At midnight on Sunday (20:00 on Saturday 31st, in Brasilia), Croatians said goodbye not only to 2022, but also to their own currency, the kuna.

Croatia thus became the 20th country in the euro zone, out of the 27 that make up the European Union. It also became the 27th state to join the Schengen area, a vast region with more than 400 million Europeans who can travel freely, without controls at domestic borders.

This space is mainly made up of countries from the European bloc, in addition to Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.





The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived this Sunday in the Balkan country to celebrate these two events. “There is no place in Europe where the ideal [europeu] be truer than here in Croatia,” tweeted Von der Leyen.

The Commission president met, first, with the Croatian prime minister, Andrej Plenkovic, and with the Slovenian president, Pirc Musar, at a border post between the two countries. From there, he headed to the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

“It’s a day that will go down in the history books,” said Von der Leyen in remarks at the border crossing, while Plenkovic said it was a “historic moment”.

Croatia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 after a war in which around 20,000 people died. Since July 2013, it has been part of the European Union.





Entering the euro zone and the Schengen area represents “two strategic objectives to achieve greater integration in the European Union”, highlighted the Croatian prime minister last Wednesday (27).

In the face of the current energy crisis, accentuated by the war in Ukraine, the Croatian economy suffered in November with an inflation of 13.5%, higher than the average of 10% in the euro zone.

In a video message released on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped the euro would bring “stability and monetary soundness” to the country.



