Cruzeiro completes 102 years in peace with the fans after returning to Serie A

Cruzeiro turns 102 this Monday (2/1), in peace with the supporters
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro turns 102 this Monday (2/1), at peace with the fans after starting its first season back in Serie A after three years

Cruzeiro completes 102 this Monday (2/1). Back to the elite of the Brazilian Championship, the club will make its debut in Serie A in peace with its fans after a turbulent recent past.

Cruzeiro signings for 2023

Reynaldo, defender
Reynaldo, defender – photo: Divulgao
wesley, striker
wesley, striker
Rafael Bilu, striker
Rafael Bilu, striker – photo: Divulgao
William, right-back
William, right-back – photo: Divulgao
Nik
Niko, midfielder – photo: Reproduction
Wallison, midfielder
Wallisson, midfielder – photo: Divulgao
Ramiro, midfielder
Ramiro, midfielder – photo: Reproduction
Igor Formiga, right-back
Igor Formiga, right-back – photo: Reproduction/Cruzeiro
Mateus Vital, midfielder
Mateus Vital, midfielder – photo: Reproduction
Neris, quarterback
Neris, defender – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

The traditional mass in celebration of the heavenly birthday will be held at 7 pm at Igreja São José, which is located at Rua Tupis, number 164, in the central region of Belo Horizonte.

In 2022, Cruzeiro saw its reality change completely. Crisis seasons, with financial and sporting problems, gave way to a magical year for fans.

In addition to winning the Serie B title, accompanied by the breaking of several records, the star team returned to the final of the Campeonato Mineiro and restored the confidence of the Cruzeirenses.

Engagement with the SAF managed by Ronaldo Fenmeno leveraged the club’s popularity on social media and culminated in a new growth of the Scio 5 Estrelas program, devalued in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in division.

This season, fans will find Cruzeiro very different from what was seen last year. So far, Raposa has announced defenders Neris and Reynaldo, right-backs Igor Formiga and William, midfielders Ramiro and Wallison, midfielder Mateus Vital, attacking midfielder Niko and forwards Wesley and Rafael Bilu.

Players who will not follow at Cruzeiro in 2023

Jaj
Jaj, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Z
Z Ivaldo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Fernando Canesin, midfielder (end of contract)
Fernando Canesin, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Chay, midfielder (end of contract)
Chay, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Leo Pais, midfielder (end of contract)
Leo Pais, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Lincoln, striker (returned to Japan's Vissel Kobe
Lincoln, striker (returned to Vissel Kobe, from Japan) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Rodolfo, striker (end of contract)
Rodolfo, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
R
Rmulo, right-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Pablo Siles, midfielder (end of contract)
Pablo Siles, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Willian Oliveira, midfielder (end of contract)
Willian Oliveira, steering wheel (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Wagner Leonardo, defender (end of contract)
Wagner Leonardo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Luvannor, striker (end of contract)
Luvannor, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Matheus Bidu, left-back (end of contract)
Matheus Bidu, left-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Gabriel Mesquita, goalkeeper (on loan from
Gabriel Mesquita, goalkeeper (on loan to Gua Santa) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Denivys, goalkeeper (on loan to Athletic)
Denivys, goalkeeper (on loan to Athletic) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Waguininho, striker (on loan to Ava
Waguininho, striker (on loan to Ava) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Geovane Jesus, defender/right-back (sold to FC Dallas)
Geovane Jesus, defender/right-back (sold to FC Dallas) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Edu, striker (under negotiation)
Edu, striker (under negotiation with Dibba Al Fujairah, from Dubai) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Rafa Silva, striker (under negotiation)
Rafa Silva, striker (under negotiation with Jeonbuk, from South Korea) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Some of the pillars of the team trained by Paulo Pezzolano in the Premiership title are close to leaving the club or have already had their departures confirmed. Between starters and substitutes, the Uruguayan coach has officially lost 17 pieces.

Some other players, like Edu, the team’s top scorer in the year with 22 goals, and Rafa Silva, who scored important goals in the final stretch of Serie B, are being negotiated with Asian football clubs.

Under the command of Pezzolano, Cruzeiro played 58 games in the accession season. There were 35 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses in 2022. In this new beginning, new challenges are expected in Serie A.

Already off the field, Ronaldo’s management must find ways to make the necessary reforms feasible in Tocas da Raposa I and II, new means of capitalizing resources and starting the judicial recovery plan.

Who stays on Cruzeiro for 2023

Bruno Rodrigues, striker, has a contract with Cruzeiro at
Bruno Rodrigues, striker, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2023 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Lucas Oliveira, defender, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro at
Lucas Oliveira, defender, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2025 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Neto Moura, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro at
Neto Moura, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until December 2025 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Rafael Cabral, goalkeeper, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro at
Rafael Cabral, goalkeeper, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Filipe Machado, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro at
Filipe Machado, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Edu, striker, has a contract with Cruzeiro at
Edu, striker, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Eduardo Brock, defender, has a contract with Cruzeiro at
Eduardo Brock, defender, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2023 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Wesley Gasolina, right-back, has a contract with Cruzeiro at
Wesley Gasolina, right-back, has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2024 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back, has a contract with Cruzeiro until
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back, has a contract with Cruzeiro until July 2023 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
Danie Jr, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro at
Danie Jr, midfielder, renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until December 2025 – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

