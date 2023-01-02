Cruzeiro completes 102 years in peace with the fans after returning to Serie A

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro turns 102 this Monday (2/1), at peace with the fans after starting its first season back in Serie A after three years

Cruzeiro completes 102 this Monday (2/1). Back to the elite of the Brazilian Championship, the club will make its debut in Serie A in peace with its fans after a turbulent recent past.

Cruzeiro signings for 2023 Reynaldo, defender – photo: Divulgao wesley, striker Rafael Bilu, striker – photo: Divulgao William, right-back – photo: Divulgao Niko, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Wallisson, midfielder – photo: Divulgao Ramiro, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Igor Formiga, right-back – photo: Reproduction/Cruzeiro Mateus Vital, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Neris, defender – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

The traditional mass in celebration of the heavenly birthday will be held at 7 pm at Igreja São José, which is located at Rua Tupis, number 164, in the central region of Belo Horizonte.

In 2022, Cruzeiro saw its reality change completely. Crisis seasons, with financial and sporting problems, gave way to a magical year for fans.

In addition to winning the Serie B title, accompanied by the breaking of several records, the star team returned to the final of the Campeonato Mineiro and restored the confidence of the Cruzeirenses.

Engagement with the SAF managed by Ronaldo Fenmeno leveraged the club’s popularity on social media and culminated in a new growth of the Scio 5 Estrelas program, devalued in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in division.

This season, fans will find Cruzeiro very different from what was seen last year. So far, Raposa has announced defenders Neris and Reynaldo, right-backs Igor Formiga and William, midfielders Ramiro and Wallison, midfielder Mateus Vital, attacking midfielder Niko and forwards Wesley and Rafael Bilu.

Players who will not follow at Cruzeiro in 2023 Jaj, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Z Ivaldo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Fernando Canesin, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Chay, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Leo Pais, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Lincoln, striker (returned to Vissel Kobe, from Japan) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rodolfo, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rmulo, right-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pablo Siles, midfielder (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Willian Oliveira, steering wheel (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Wagner Leonardo, defender (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luvannor, striker (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Matheus Bidu, left-back (end of contract) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Gabriel Mesquita, goalkeeper (on loan to Gua Santa) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Denivys, goalkeeper (on loan to Athletic) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Waguininho, striker (on loan to Ava) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Geovane Jesus, defender/right-back (sold to FC Dallas) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Edu, striker (under negotiation with Dibba Al Fujairah, from Dubai) – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Rafa Silva, striker (under negotiation with Jeonbuk, from South Korea) – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Some of the pillars of the team trained by Paulo Pezzolano in the Premiership title are close to leaving the club or have already had their departures confirmed. Between starters and substitutes, the Uruguayan coach has officially lost 17 pieces.

Some other players, like Edu, the team’s top scorer in the year with 22 goals, and Rafa Silva, who scored important goals in the final stretch of Serie B, are being negotiated with Asian football clubs.

Under the command of Pezzolano, Cruzeiro played 58 games in the accession season. There were 35 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses in 2022. In this new beginning, new challenges are expected in Serie A.

Already off the field, Ronaldo’s management must find ways to make the necessary reforms feasible in Tocas da Raposa I and II, new means of capitalizing resources and starting the judicial recovery plan.