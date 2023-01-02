Cruzeiro completes 102 years in peace with the fans after returning to Serie A

Cruzeiro completes 102 this Monday (2/1). Back to the elite of the Brazilian Championship, the club will make its debut in Serie A in peace with its fans after a turbulent recent past.
Cruzeiro signings for 2023
The traditional mass in celebration of the heavenly birthday will be held at 7 pm at Igreja São José, which is located at Rua Tupis, number 164, in the central region of Belo Horizonte.
In 2022, Cruzeiro saw its reality change completely. Crisis seasons, with financial and sporting problems, gave way to a magical year for fans.
In addition to winning the Serie B title, accompanied by the breaking of several records, the star team returned to the final of the Campeonato Mineiro and restored the confidence of the Cruzeirenses.
Engagement with the SAF managed by Ronaldo Fenmeno leveraged the club’s popularity on social media and culminated in a new growth of the Scio 5 Estrelas program, devalued in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in division.
This season, fans will find Cruzeiro very different from what was seen last year. So far, Raposa has announced defenders Neris and Reynaldo, right-backs Igor Formiga and William, midfielders Ramiro and Wallison, midfielder Mateus Vital, attacking midfielder Niko and forwards Wesley and Rafael Bilu.
Players who will not follow at Cruzeiro in 2023
Some of the pillars of the team trained by Paulo Pezzolano in the Premiership title are close to leaving the club or have already had their departures confirmed. Between starters and substitutes, the Uruguayan coach has officially lost 17 pieces.
Some other players, like Edu, the team’s top scorer in the year with 22 goals, and Rafa Silva, who scored important goals in the final stretch of Serie B, are being negotiated with Asian football clubs.
Under the command of Pezzolano, Cruzeiro played 58 games in the accession season. There were 35 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses in 2022. In this new beginning, new challenges are expected in Serie A.
Already off the field, Ronaldo’s management must find ways to make the necessary reforms feasible in Tocas da Raposa I and II, new means of capitalizing resources and starting the judicial recovery plan.