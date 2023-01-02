Cruzeiro debuts with a rout over Comercial-MS in Copinha

photo: reproduction Cruzeiro thrashed Comercial-MS 5-0 in the opening match of the Copa So Paulo

Cruzeiro debuted with a rout in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The Celeste team beat Comercial, from Mato Grosso do Sul, by 5-0 at Estádio Tenente Carrio, in Penópolis, in the interior of So Paulo.

Arielson, Henrique, Gui Meira, Denlson and Ruan Índio scored the goals for Raposa, who are looking for their second title in the competition. The duel was broadcast on closed TV by SporTV.

Cruzeiro and Comercial are part of Group 10 of Copinha, which also brings Penapolense and Comercial, two teams from the interior of So Paulo.

What is the São Paulo Cup?

The Copinha is an under-20 tournament that moves grassroots football whenever a new year begins in Brazil. The dispute of the main under-20 tournament in the country takes place between the 2nd and 25th of January, the date that marks the anniversary of the city of So Paulo.

Next matches for Cruzeiro in the Copa So Paulo

Cruzeiro returns to the field for Group 10 of the Copinha on Thursday (5/1), against Capivariano and on Sunday (8/1), against Penapolense.

Cruzeiro na Copinha squad: