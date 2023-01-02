Cruzeiro resumes negotiations for midfielder Fernando Henrique, from Grmio

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Fernando Henrique played only six games for Grmio in 2022

Cruzeiro has talks well under way to hire midfielder Fernando Henrique, from Grmio. Out of the plans of the gacho club for the season, the 21-year-old athlete should definitely arrive at Toca da Raposa II. Tricolor will keep a percentage of the player’s economic rights for a possible future sale.

Who can get to Cruzeiro for 2023 Anderson, goalkeeper, Athletico-PR – photo: Divulgao Christian, midfielder, Athletico-PR – photo: Jos Tramontin/Athletico-PR Matheus Dav, striker, Corinthians (was last in Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Agustn Almendra, midfielder, Boca Juniors-ARG – photo: Divulgao/Boca Juniors Fernando Henrique, midfielder, Grmio – photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio

Fernando Henrique is an “old dream” of Cruzeiro. In July of last year, the athlete was very close to signing with the Celeste team on loan, however, Imortal stopped the deal.

At the time, the player and his manager, Marcelo Pacheco, landed in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Grmio’s executive, Diego Cerri, had authorized the player’s trip to Belo Horizonte to finalize the contract with Cruzeiro. However, after a lot of internal pressure and from the fans, the then president Romildo Bolzan withdrew on the loan.

After this impasse, the defensive midfielder did not play any more games for the Grmio professional and ended up joining the transition team. He had already entered the field six times in 2022 – four for the State, one for the Recopa Gacha and another for the Brazilian Series B.

Already in 2021, Fernando was on the field in 17 opportunities. He also made two appearances for the Under-23 team.

The information about the negotiation of Cruzeiro by Fernando Henrique was anticipated by the Gacho journalist Diogo Rossi and confirmed by the super sports.

Cruzeiro signings for 2023 Reynaldo, defender – photo: Divulgao wesley, striker Rafael Bilu, striker – photo: Divulgao William, right-back – photo: Divulgao Niko, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Wallisson, midfielder – photo: Divulgao Ramiro, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Igor Formiga, right-back – photo: Reproduction/Cruzeiro Mateus Vital, midfielder – photo: Reproduction Neris, defender – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Competition on Cruzeiro

At Cruzeiro, Fernando Henrique will face tough competition in midfield. The young player will compete with Neto Moura and Filipe Machado – the duo that won the Premiership last year -, in addition to the already signed Ramiro and Wallisson.