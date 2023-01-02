Cruzeiro shirts scattered around BH? Fan meets at bus station; understand

A possible marketing action by Cruzeiro has intrigued fans and moved social networks. Shirts from the starry club would be “scattered” at some of Belo Horizonte’s movement points. Whoever found the alleged gift celebrated:

‘That’s crazy, Cruzeiro. Such a hidden treasure in the middle of BH. Being Cruzeiro is too good”, posted a fan, who found a Raposa shirt next to a pay phone, at the capital’s bus station, claiming to be Cruzeiro’s new shirt.

This Monday, the 2nd, Cruzeiro completes 102 years of foundation. The club was asked if these shirts by BH would be a tribute to the fan, a gift for the date, but did not give details on the subject. Being a Cruzeiro action or not, the fact is that Wildson, who found the starred shirt on the bus station, celebrated a lot.

“I found Cruzeiro’s new shirt. I can’t believe it. 102 years of glory”, wrote Wildson, on social networks.

I FOUND THE NEW CRUISE SHIRT!!! I CAN’T EVEN BELIEVE IT!!! 102 YEARS OF REAL GLORIES. pic.twitter.com/WoSHtD6vL4 — wildson (@wildson23) January 2, 2023

Indeed, to celebrate the anniversary, Cruzeiro announced that the art of the new bus, which carries the delegation to the games, will be the responsibility of the Cruzeiro fans. China Azul will be able to send suggestions in pdf to the e-mail address participa@cruzeiro.com.br until the 6th of January. Results come out on the 9th.