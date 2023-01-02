Cup changes life of Argentine revelation

Champion with the Argentine national team and elected the best young player at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, midfielder Enzo Fernández is about to become one of the best investments ever made in the history of football.
Hired in July for 12 million euros (R$ 67.6 million), the former River Plate player had an incredible appreciation of 958% in just five months.
According to the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”, the 21-year-old midfielder has two proposals worth 127 million euros (R$ 715.3 million) to leave Benfica in the January transfer window .
At least three top clubs on the international scene are interested in Argentina’s number 24.
At Manchester United, Enzo’s signing is treated almost as a “matter of honor” due to the various shots in the water given by the club in Mercado da Bola in recent times. Real Madrid and Liverpool are also in contention.
Formed in the youth teams at River, the midfielder debuted as a professional in a Libertadores game (3-0 loss to LDU, in March 2020), but only started to be used more after spending a season on loan at Defensa y Justicia, with the right to win the Copa Sudamericana.
On his return to the Monumental de Ñúnez stadium, Enzo quickly established himself as one of the pillars of coach Marcello Gallardo’s team and was instrumental in the final stretch of last year’s Argentine title campaign.
With his success on the continental stage, the youngster soon caught the attention of Benfica, who bought 75% of his economic rights.
At first, the Portuguese club’s idea was to allow the player to remain at River until the World Cup to increase his chances of going to Qatar-2022. However, Europeans soon realized that Enzo was too good to give up on him.
And that’s a decision they certainly haven’t regretted. Enzo already started the season as a starter, scored in the first three official matches for the club and never left the team.
With the World Cup, appreciation came at a breakneck pace. When he was called up by Lionel Scaloni for the competition, the midfielder had only two matches for the national team under his belt, the September FIFA Date friendlies.
In Qatar, Enzo was a substitute in the first two matches. But, after a great performance (with the right to score) in the final 33 minutes of the victory over Mexico, in the second round, he took over the starting lineup, fixed the Albiceleste midfield and became one of the highlights of the tri campaign.
In addition to the world champion medal, he was awarded the trophy for the best young player of the tournament and with his transformation into one of the most sought after and valued targets of the big clubs on the planet.
Benfica is one of the sensations of the European season and has yet to lose in 2022/23 (23 wins and five draws).
In the Portuguese Championship, he has a campaign that borders on perfection and has only failed to win one of the 13 games he played. With 37 points conquered, he has already opened eight ahead of Porto, in second place.
The situation in the Champions League is also worthy of the warmest applause. Benfica managed to leave behind the powerful Paris Saint-Germain, from the trio formed by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, and was placed first in their group.
In the round of 16, the team led by the German Roger Schmidt will face the Belgian Brugge, another surprise in the qualifying stage of the tournament. The first match is scheduled for February 15th, and the return match will be played on March 7th.