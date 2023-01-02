Cup changes life of Argentine revelation

Champion with the Argentine national team and elected the best young player at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, midfielder Enzo Fernández is about to become one of the best investments ever made in the history of football.

Hired in July for 12 million euros (R$ 67.6 million), the former River Plate player had an incredible appreciation of 958% in just five months.

According to the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”, the 21-year-old midfielder has two proposals worth 127 million euros (R$ 715.3 million) to leave Benfica in the January transfer window .

At least three top clubs on the international scene are interested in Argentina’s number 24.

At Manchester United, Enzo’s signing is treated almost as a “matter of honor” due to the various shots in the water given by the club in Mercado da Bola in recent times. Real Madrid and Liverpool are also in contention.