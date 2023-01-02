Death of Benedict XVI: Nurse reveals last words of pope emeritus

The Vatican released this Sunday, 1, what were the last words of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, 31. The nurse claims to have heard the pontiff say, around 3 am on Saturday, “God, I love you”. According to the report, the sentence was uttered in Italian, with a thin voice, but audible.

“They were his last words understandable, because he was no longer able to express himself,” said Bishop Georg Gänswein, secretary to the retired pope.

At that moment, the nurse was alone with Benedict XVI, who died at 9:34 am on the 31st, Italian time. The Holy See has published a spiritual testament of Joseph Ratzinger, written on August 29, 2006, in which the religious asks, among other things, “from the heart, forgiveness for anyone he may have harmed throughout his life”.

This Sunday, the 1st, the Vatican media service released the image of the body of Benedict XVI in the Vatican chapel (Vatican Media via AP)

In February of this year, an independent German report accused Benedict of inaction in the face of abuses committed in the archbishopric of Munich during the period when Ratzinger was archbishop, between 1977 and 1982. In response, three days later, he claimed that he never covered up cases of the kind when he had “important responsibilities in the Catholic Church”.

His papacy – which lasted from 2005 until 2013, when he resigned and was succeeded by Francis – was also marred by allegations of sexual abuse committed by clerics. These scandals raised the pressure on the Catholic Church. Benedict XVI was the first occupant of the throne of St. Peter to step down in nearly 600 years. Francisco, 86, has already signaled that he may resign if his health deteriorates.