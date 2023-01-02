Death Stranding movie is in development

the game Death Stranding it will turn into a movie. According to Deadline, the big name behind the game, Hideo Kojimawill be on board as executive producer, joined by Alex Lebovicigives Hammerstone Studiosresponsible for titles such as brutal nights and Bill & Ted: Face the Music.

The film’s plot is being kept under wraps, according to the website. However, it is possible that the title introduces new elements and characters in the universe of Death Stranding.

Names for the cast, script or direction were also not disclosed.

Released in 2019, the game challenges players to reconnect a fractured society after the cataclysmic event, Death Stranding, which opened a door between the living and the dead, leading creatures from the afterlife to roam the fallen world scarred by a desolate society.

Through motion capture, the game also features characters based on an all-star cast, such as Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro and Margaret Qualley.

the movie of Death Stranding does not yet have a premiere date.

